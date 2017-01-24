Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Present at RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference

SOUTH EASTON, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ( OTCQB : PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure cycling technology ("PCT")-based sample preparation solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO, is scheduled to present at RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference on Wednesday January 25, 2017, at 11:30am EST. The presentation can be viewed at www.RedChip.com. A live Q&A session will follow the investor presentation.

RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference brings together investors and executives of leading microcap companies, representing a broad spectrum of interests and sectors, including oil & gas, technology, mining, healthcare, consumer goods, energy, and more. More than 10,000 investors attend RedChip's microcap conference series each year.

No registration is required to participate in the conference. Start times are subject to change.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") ( OTCQB : PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. To date, we have installed nearly 300 PCT systems in approximately 160 sites worldwide. There are over 100 publications citing the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders. Our primary development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery, drug discovery and design, and forensics areas. Customers also use our products in other areas, such as bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, and counter-bioterror applications.

