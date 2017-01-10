Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Present at the 2017 Biotech Showcase

SOUTH EASTON, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ( OTCQB : PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure cycling technology ("PCT")-based sample preparation solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO, will present a corporate overview at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase at 5pm PST on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. The Biotech Showcase is being held January 9-11, 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA.

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and partnering conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this critical week which is widely viewed as setting the tone for the coming year. Now in its ninth year, this rapidly growing conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. In addition to biopharmaceutical and life science company executives, Biotech Showcase delegates include investors in private and public companies, sector analysts, bankers and industry professionals.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") ( OTCQB : PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. To date, we have installed nearly 300 PCT systems in approximately 160 sites worldwide. There are over 100 publications citing the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders. Our primary development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery, drug discovery and design, and forensics areas. Customers also use our products in other areas, such as bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, and counter-bioterror applications.

