Pressure BioSciences' Next-Generation Barocycler 2320EXTREME Named a Finalist in the Prestigious 2017 R&D 100 Awards

Considered Among the Most Prestigious Recognitions of Invention and Innovation Worldwide, the R&D 100 Awards Identify the Top 100 Revolutionary Technologies of the Past Year

SOUTH EASTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ( OTCQB : PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure cycling technology ("PCT")-based sample preparation solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that the Company's next-generation PCT instrument -- the Barocycler 2320EXTREME (the "Barocycler 2320EXT") -- has been selected as a Finalist in the prestigious R&D 100 Awards for 2017.

Award Finalists were chosen by an independent panel of more than 50 judges representing R&D leaders in a variety of fields. Selection was based on each product's impact potential, uniqueness, and technical capabilities, among other qualities. This year's Award Winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on November 17, 2017 at the Walt Disney World Swan Resort in Orlando, Florida.

"We are honored to unveil the newest members of our elite R&D 100 Awards community as we release the R&D 100 Award Finalists, representing excellent contributions in scientific discovery and innovative technologies from the last year," said Bea Riemschneider, Editorial Director, ABM Science Group, R&D Magazine. "Everyone should be extremely proud of these notable R&D achievements and the teams responsible for them. The full list of Finalists can be viewed on the R&D 100 Conference website."

ProCan, a cancer research initiative located in the Children's Medical Research Institute in Sydney Australia, and the first international collaborator of the U.S. Cancer Moonshot program, purchased three Barocycler 2320EXTs in 2016. Professor Phil Robinson, co-Director of ProCan, said: "We are collecting the whole proteome on 70,000 tumor samples from all classes where complete clinical outcome is known. The goal is to diagnose each individual patients' cancer to make more rapid and accurate predictions of the best cancer treatment to use -- or to avoid -- for that individual. This will also advance scientific discovery for new drug targets."

Professor Robinson continued: "Due to its unique capabilities, the Barocycler 2320EXT has become a critical part of our program. It is the primary enabler of the high-throughput component of the project. Without this step, a project like ProCan simply could not be done. In fact, the Barocycler 2320EXT works so well we have just purchased two more. We are delighted that this next-generation sample preparation instrument has been nominated for such a prestigious award -- well done, panel of experts!"

Dr. Edmund Ting, Senior Vice-President of Engineering and Dr. Alexander Lazarev, Vice-President of R&D, were the co-Directors of the Barocycler 2320EXT development project at PBI. They commented: "This year's Finalists include many disruptive and cutting-edge products from academic, government, and industry organizations worldwide. We are honored that the Barocycler 2320EXT is being recognized with products from such well-respected organizations as IBM, General Motors, Illumina, NASA Langley Research Center, Boston Scientific, National Chiao Tung University, Dow Chemical, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH."

About the R&D 100 Awards

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program, an integral part of the R&D Magazine brand, has identified and celebrated the top 100 revolutionary technologies of the past year. The Awards are often referred to as the "Oscars of Invention". Past winners have included sophisticated testing equipment, innovative raw materials, disruptive chemistry breakthroughs, new biomedical products, breakthrough consumer products, and other new technologies spanning industry, academia, and government.

About the Barocycler 2320EXT

The Barocycler 2320EXT is the most recent addition to, and the next generation of, PBI's Barocycler family. It is a compact, bench top instrument offering many features and benefits not found in PBI's earlier Barocycler models, such as data logging options, user-level security, computer-operated control with touch screen programming, and the ability to customize multiple pressure cycling parameters. These and other features have already positioned the Barocycler 2320EXT as an instrument of choice for life science key opinion leaders ("KOLs") worldwide, when preparing protein samples for analysis.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") ( OTCQB : PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. To date, we have installed over 275 PCT systems in approximately 160 sites worldwide. There are over 100 publications citing the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders. Our primary application development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery and forensics areas. Customers also use our products in other areas, such as drug discovery & design, bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, histology, and forensic applications.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding PBI's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future are "forward-looking'' statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter