Pressure BioSciences Ramps Up Commercialization of Next-Generation Instrument with CE Marking -- SECFilings.com

REDONDO BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces an article discussing Pressure BioSciences Inc.'s ( OTCQB : PBIO) recently announced CE Marking for the company's newest device, the Barocycler 2320EXT.

The life sciences industry has rapidly evolved over the past decade. For example, newly developed proteomic and genomic analysis techniques have helped researchers improve the detection, treatment, and prevention of cancers and other serious diseases. New programs, such as the Cancer Moonshot Initiative, are designed to invest in these new technologies to accelerate the research and development of new treatment options for patients, as well as new preventive strategies.

Pressure Bio's Pressure Cycling Technology improves upon the sample preparation process by subjecting cells to alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and high/ultra levels. This enables researchers to quickly, safely, and reproducibly control the cell lysis (breakage) process by effectively squeezing out important cellular components with minimal or no damage whatsoever -- like squeezing things out of a sponge.

Pressure Bio recently launched the Barocycler 2320EXTREME -- the first major update of its flagship PCT-based sample preparation instrument in years. This release followed years of extensive user feedback. The compact, benchtop instrument offers many features and benefits not found in its predecessor, including data logging options, user-level security, computer-operated control with touch screen programming, and the ability to customize multiple pressure cycling parameters. These new features and benefits could greatly expand the universe of potential users worldwide.

The company recently announced that it secured a CE Marking for the Barocycler 2320EXT -- a key milestone that enables it to sell the device throughout the entire European Economic Area, which includes 31 countries. Since 1985, the CE Mark has been required for products in 24 different categories sold within the European Economic Area, with each product falling under various directives that determine specific requirements designed to meet safety, health, and/or environmental requirements.

Pressure Bio recently signed agreements with several distribution partners throughout Europe that could open the door to near-term revenue. In addition, the company is entering the second year of its co-marketing agreement with SCIEX -- a global provider of lab instrumentation with a large presence in Europe. Many key opinion leaders, like Professor Ruedi Aebersold, have also purchased the product, which has demonstrated its usefulness in advanced research operations.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://analysis.secfilings.com/articles/150-pressure-biosciences-ramps-up-commercialization-of-next-generation-instrument-with-ce-marking

About SECFilings.com

Founded in 2004, SECFilings.com provides free real time filing alerts to over 600,000 registered members and offers services to help public companies grow their audience of interested investors.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns SECFilings.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://secfilings.com/Disclaimer.aspx.