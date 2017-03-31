Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Transmission Line Energized

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX:PVG)(NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company) is pleased to report that the Brucejack Mine transmission line is now energized and dry commissioning is underway. Wet commissioning remains on schedule to begin in early April with the first ore expected to be introduced to the mill in mid-April.

The 57-kilometer long transmission line connecting the Brucejack Mine to the BC Hydro power grid was completed on March 21, 2017 and energized on March 31, 2017 following regulatory approval. The transmission line will provide low cost, clean energy to power the site including the mill and underground operations.

Construction of underground infrastructure, including the crusher, conveyor, and transfer towers is nearing completion and the electrical substation has been energized. The underground conveying system has been completed with all belts installed. With the critical mechanical and electrical components in place, remaining roof decking and wall cladding will be completed to enclose the portal building. All conveyor galleries from the Valley of the Kings portal to the mill building are installed with belt installation to commence over the next week.

The installation of the SAG and ball mills, including liner installation and drive alignment is on track to be complete the first week of April. Fresh water is currently being pumped to the fresh and fire water tanks with hydraulic testing of other areas to continue thereafter. The installation and assembly of the remaining mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation and control components within the Mill building is progressing.

Underground development continues to advance and the contracted long-hole drilling crew has been mobilized to site. Over 163,000 tonnes of ore have been stockpiled on surface and underground. Underground development is advancing, long-hole drilling of the test stope is complete and drilling of the first production stope is underway.

Lyle Morgenthaler, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Mining Engineer, Pretium Resources Inc. is the Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for Brucejack Mine development.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is constructing the high-grade underground Brucejack gold mine in northern British Columbia with commercial production targeted for 2017.

(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

