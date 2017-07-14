Pretivm Closes Second Tranche of C$5 Million Flow-Through Share Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) -

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX:PVG)(NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement offering announced on June 26, 2017 of 329,000 flow-through common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") of Pretivm at a price of C$15.20 per share for gross proceeds of approximately C$5 million (the "Offering"). The second and final tranche consists of 132,000 Flow-Through Shares for gross proceeds of approximately C$2 million.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund grass-roots exploration approximately 20 kilometers east of the Brucejack Mine. The 2017 program will follow up on results from the 2016 grass-roots exploration program.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used during the 2017 exploration program to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses", as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), that will qualify as "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and, provided Bill - 8 -2017: Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2017 (British Columbia) receives royal assent, "BC flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2017. In the event the Company is unable to renounce Qualifying Expenditures effective on or prior to December 31, 2017 to the initial purchasers of Flow-Through Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares or such expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each Flow-Through Share subscriber for the additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.

The Flow-Through Shares will be offered to accredited investors in all Provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable securities laws. Subscribers under the Offering will not be permitted to trade the Flow-Through Shares for a period of four months plus one day from the closing of the Offering. The Flow-Through Shares offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is ramping-up gold production at the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to risks related to satisfying conditions of the Offering, information with respect to the use of proceeds, our planned exploration and development activities, the adequacy of Pretivm's financial resources, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources including the Brucejack Mineral Reserve estimate, realization of mineral reserve and resource estimates and timing of development of Pretivm's Brucejack Project, costs and timing of future exploration, results of future exploration and drilling, production and processing estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, timelines and similar statements relating to the economic viability of the Brucejack Project, timing and receipt of approvals, consents and permits under applicable legislation, Pretivm's executive compensation approach and practice, and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those risks identified in Pretivm's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2017 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the United States on Form 40-F through EDGAR at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of Pretivm's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. Pretivm does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither the TSX nor the NYSE has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.