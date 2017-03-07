These awards and milestones validate Prevoty's growth and ability to stay ahead of the cybersecurity innovation curve

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Prevoty announced today that Info Security Products Guide, a leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Prevoty a Gold winner of the 2017 Global Excellence Awards® for Best Web Application Solution. Prevoty also won awards for its cutting-edge solution in the categories of Most Innovative Security (Software) of the Year and Companies with Tomorrow's Technology Today.

The security industry celebrated its 13th Annual 2017 Global Excellence Awards in San Francisco by honoring excellence in every facet of the industry including products, people behind the successes and best companies. More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards finalists and winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation on February 13, 2017 in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers.

Prevoty was also a finalist for Best Web Application Solution in the 2017 SC Awards. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities

"Finalists for the Trust awards are selected by a panel of approximately 100 professionals and the SC Magazine product reviews team," said Illena Armstrong of SC Media. "It's a high bar to clear and we are proud to acknowledge Prevoty as a finalist."

Prevoty was recognized for its runtime application and data security solution, which delivers real-time, actionable security analytics and automated vulnerability mitigation. Prevoty's solution sets entirely new benchmarks because it evolves how security is delivered by being installed directly within an application and travels wherever it is deployed, in the cloud or on-premises. By using Prevoty, enterprises have a new security vantage point and thus unprecedented visibility and correlation across network, application and database activity.

"Info Security Products Guide and SC Media recognition of Prevoty is a soaring testament to how our runtime application self-protection (RASP) product continues to innovate and push industry boundaries -- not only in application security but in software and technology overall," said Julien Bellanger, CEO & Co-Founder, Prevoty, Inc.

The distinction also follows several other recognitions for Prevoty, including Momentum Partners, which listed Prevoty on its Q2 2016 Watch List of breakout companies in cybersecurity. For each Watch List, 10 companies are selected after carefully weighing feedback from the field and considering a variety of growth and innovation factors.

About Prevoty

Prevoty is dedicated to securing enterprises and the users they serve by automating defense and intelligence in all applications and services. These capabilities enable Global 2000 enterprises to dramatically improve remediation of vulnerabilities, enabling security and development teams to work together more effectively, even with agile release cycles. Prevoty was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information on the company's application security solutions, go to https://www.prevoty.com or follow @Prevoty on Twitter.