Prevtec Microbia Receives Investment of CAD $2.5 million to support the launch of its second vaccine in the European Union

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Prevtec Microbia Inc. is pleased to announce that it received an investment from some of the Company's shareholders in the amount of CAD $2.5 million. Telesystem Ltd, Desjardins-Innovatech, S.E.C., Grupo Corporativo Fuertes, S.L. and Echo Capital FIER Outaouais, Limited Partnership participated in this round.

"We are very pleased with this contribution from our shareholders to support our growth as our second vaccine is authorized for commercialization in the European Union. This investment will allow us to expand our team in Europe and manage demand for our vaccine from European pig producers. Our partner and distributor Elanco plans to launch the bivalent Coliprotec® F4/F18 vaccine in May 2017", says Michel Fortin, President and CEO of Prevtec Microbia Inc.

The targeted swine market in the European Union represents a potential of 250 million heads annually.

Prevtec Microbia has developed a portfolio of technologies, including three commercialized vaccines, with the goal of becoming the benchmark for biological products that can replace antibiotics administered to animals for consumption.

About Prevtec Microbia

Prevtec Microbia is a Canadian biotechnology company developing biological products for the prevention of diseases in food animals. The Company's mission is to find better ways to feed the planet by developing technologies that improve animal health and increase animal production performance.

Prevtec Microbia's first commercial product, Coliprotec®F4, a swine E. coli vaccine, has been sold across Canada since 2007. In March 2015, the European Commission granted a marketing authorization for Coliprotec® F4 in the European Union. In January 2017, the European Commission issued the EU-wide marketing authorization for Coliprotec® F4 / F18, the Company's second commercial product. See more information at www.prevtecmicrobia.com.