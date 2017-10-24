MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 24, 2017) - Prevtec Microbia Inc. ("Prevtec") is pleased to announce that a Market Authorization was received for Russia, including all CIS countries, for its bivalent vaccine Coliprotec® F4/F18, a front line product against post weaning diarrhea (PWD) in pigs caused by E.coli.

Coliprotec® F4/F18 is the first single-dose oral vaccine intended for active immunization of pigs against a broad range of E. coli, being F4-ETEC and F18-ETEC, causing post-weaning diarrhea a major disease leading to economic losses for swine producers.

"This Market Authorization is an important addition to our Regulatory Portfolio and our team of researchers receives this as a call for encouragement by the Russian regulatory authorities for new technologies addressing the challenges of E.coli diseases in pigs", said Dr.Éric Nadeau, Vice-President, Scientific Affairs, of Prevtec.

Michel Fortin, President and CEO of Prevtec said: "We are pleased to further extend the reach of our flagship vaccine product to this area of the world. Russia and the CIS countries represent a market of approximately 40 million heads annually. Russia's pork industry was growing very fast at 9.3% in 2016 compared with 2015, and the country could become a net exporter of pork in the coming years. Governmental stimulation programs are also vying agricultural self-sufficiency by 2020(1). Our objective is to have this important biological product take a growing market share in order to reduce antibiotics administered to animals for human consumption".

(1)Pigprogress.net, January 6,2017

About Prevtec Microbia

Prevtec Microbia is a Canadian biotechnology company developing biological products for the prevention of diseases in food animals. The Company's mission is to find better ways to feed the planet by developing technologies that improve animal health and increase animal production performance.

Prevtec Microbia's first commercial product, Coliprotec®F4, a swine E. coli vaccine, has been sold across Canada since 2007 and in EU since 2015. In early 2017, marketing authorizations were granted for Coliprotec® F4/F18 in EU and Canada and was launched in these regions in mid-2017. The Coliprotec® line of vaccines is completed with Coliprotec® F18 distributed in Canada since 2015. See more information at www.prevtecmicrobia.com.