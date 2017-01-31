Prezi Increases Product Usage with Selligent's Omnichannel Marketing Platform

REDWOOD CITY, CA and BRUSSELS, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Selligent, a provider of relationship marketing solutions based on consumer insights, today announced that Prezi, the visual presentation platform that helps people connect more powerfully with their audiences and customers, increased year-on-year product engagement rates with Selligent. By using Selligent to analyze consumer behavior insights in order to develop relevant marketing campaigns, Prezi also achieved an increase in its email click-through rate and improved the new customer activation rate when compared to previous activation campaigns.

An innovative presentation tool, Prezi wanted to provide resources to sustain their long-term use of the product. Prezi saw that many people searched the Internet for tutorials as they created presentations with the tool. After creating more search-friendly content to address the most popular topics, Prezi utilized Selligent to focus on onboarding programs to personalize engagement.

"At Prezi, customer success is tied directly to a positive onboarding experience, and our users were looking for richer content and an engagement experience tailored to very specific needs," said Bonnie Coombs, Email Marketing Manager at Prezi. "To meet this challenge, we turned to Selligent to help improve our onboarding campaign by creating a unique content strategy that has helped us connect with our customers on a deeper level."

Prezi used Selligent to create dynamic creative assets to use in multivariate message testing as well as to segment their audience and drive improved performance over time. With Selligent's multichannel platform, Prezi created seven interconnected programs from a "starter" that pulls in all new registrants and routes them to the appropriate onboarding experience via dynamic messaging.

"Prezi customers are eager to try an exciting new way to deliver presentations, but they need relevant engagement to help them get the most out of the experience," said Nick Worth, CMO at Selligent. "Selligent is built for marketers to construct detailed consumer profiles that become the driver for campaigns across channels, an approach that has been very effective for Prezi. We look forward to continuing to build on our successful relationship."

About Selligent

Selligent's omnichannel marketing platform empowers marketers to engage with consumers using relevant insights. Our technology was built to support our Consumer-First Marketing philosophy, which makes consumer needs the trigger for all brand actions. With Selligent, B2C brands can bridge the gap between big data and real-time campaign execution, creating valuable interactions across channels that become more relevant over time.

Built around a universal consumer profile that paints a complete picture of each consumer by incorporating all of her brand interactions, Selligent's natively integrated platform meets the needs of relationship marketers better than any solution on the market. Today's entitled consumers expect relevant and valued messages in the moments that matter, and Selligent's solutions make that possible.

More than 700 brands across retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services rely on Selligent's proven platform, including Netflix, InterContinental Hotels Group, and ING. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 agency partners and resellers, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter, LinkedIn, and our blog.