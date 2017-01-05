PriceSmart Announces First Quarter Results of Operations for Fiscal Year 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - PriceSmart, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PSMT) today announced its results of operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 which ended on November 30, 2016.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, net warehouse club sales increased 3.7% to $716.1 million from $690.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016. Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 were $739.6 million compared to $711.9 million in the first quarter of the prior year. The Company had 39 clubs in operation as of November 30, 2016, compared to 38 warehouse clubs in operation as of November 30, 2015.

The Company recorded operating income for the first quarter of $38.4 million, compared to operating income of $37.3 million for the first quarter of the prior year. Net income was $24.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. Net income in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016 was $23.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share.

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise at low prices to PriceSmart members. PriceSmart now operates 39 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (seven in Colombia; six in Costa Rica; five in Panama; four in Trinidad; three each in Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands).

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flow, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors, the outcome of tax proceedings and related matters.

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED--AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2016 2015 Revenues: Net warehouse club sales $ 716,079 $ 690,831 Export sales 10,734 8,232 Membership income 11,710 11,466 Other income 1,049 1,402 Total revenues 739,572 711,931 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold: Net warehouse club 608,490 590,183 Export 10,181 7,832 Selling, general and administrative: Warehouse club operations 65,426 60,840 General and administrative 16,802 15,463 Pre-opening expenses (113 ) 305 Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets 407 13 Total operating expenses 701,193 674,636 Operating income 38,379 37,295 Other income (expense): Interest income 502 178 Interest expense (1,654 ) (1,373 ) Other income (expense), net (928 ) (244 ) Total other income (expense) (2,080 ) (1,439 ) Income before provision for income taxes and income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates 36,299 35,856 Provision for income taxes (11,437 ) (12,130 ) Income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates 7 (54 ) Net income $ 24,869 23,672 Net income per share available for distribution: Basic net income per share $ 0.82 $ 0.78 Diluted net income per share $ 0.82 $ 0.78 Shares used in per share computations: Basic 29,982 29,890 Diluted 29,987 29,896 Dividends per share $ -- $ --