Prima BioMed Completes Recruitment for Second Patient Cohort in Melanoma Trial and Will Present at ICI Conference in Boston

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Prima BioMed Ltd ( ASX : PRR) ( NASDAQ : PBMD) ("Prima" or the "Company") announces that the second cohort comprising six patients has now been fully recruited for its TACTI-mel (Two ACTive Immunotherapeutics in melanoma) clinical trial being conducted in Australia. Patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma that have had a suboptimal response to KEYTRUDA® were dosed with the higher 6 mg dose of IMP321 in combination with KEYTRUDA®.

Prima's Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Dr Frédéric Triebel, will be presenting the TACTI-mel clinical trial at the Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors conference at the Sheraton Hotel Boston, Massachusetts, held on March 15-16, 2017.

The presentation will be delivered at 1:30pm on Thursday 16 March, 2017 EDT.

About IMP321

IMP321, a first-in-class Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) activator based on the immune checkpoint LAG-3, represents one of the first proposed active immunotherapy drugs in which the patient's own immune system is harnessed to respond to tumour antigenic debris created by chemotherapy. As an APC activator IMP321 boosts the network of dendritic cells in the body that can respond to tumour antigens for a better anti-tumour CD8 T cell response.

