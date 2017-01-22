Prima BioMed to Present at 2nd Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Jan 22, 2017) - Prima BioMed Ltd ( ASX : PRR) ( NASDAQ : PBMD) ("Prima" or the "Company") announces that the submission titled "TACTI-mel, Two ACTive Immunotherapies in Melanoma: Combination of IMP321 (LAG-3Ig) with an Anti-PD-1 Antagonist in a Phase I Trial" has been accepted for a presentation at the 2nd Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference, part of 24th International Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, in San Francisco, California, between February 20 - 22, 2017.

Prima's Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Dr Frédéric Triebel, will deliver the presentation between 12:00pm - 12:30pm on Monday, February 20, which will be based on the pre-clinical results for the anti-PD-1/IMP321 combination and TACTI-mel trial design. A copy of these presentation slides will be made available on the Prima BioMed website at this time.

Further information on the conference can be found at http://www.triconference.com/Cancer-Immunotherapy

About IMP321

IMP321, a first-in-class Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) activator based on the immune checkpoint LAG-3, represents one of the first proposed active immunotherapy drugs in which the patient's own immune system is harnessed to respond to tumour antigenic debris created by chemotherapy. As an APC activator IMP321 boosts the network of dendritic cells in the body that can respond to tumour antigens for a better anti-tumour CD8 T cell response.

About Prima BioMed

Prima BioMed is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the NASDAQ in the US.