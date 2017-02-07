Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Boasts Best Year Yet

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI), one of the top mortgage lenders in the nation, is celebrating its best year since it began operations in 1998. In 2016, PRMI funded nearly $6.3 billion in residential home loans, helping nearly 29,000 families across America achieve their dream of homeownership.

In achieving this record production, PRMI launched 40 new branch locations nationwide and added more than 800 new employees. Additionally, 145 PRMI branch offices set new monthly or annual production records. Most importantly, an extraordinary 9 out of 10 customers would recommend PRMI to a friend or family member.

"These numbers and accomplishments are a reflection of the incredible strength, dedication and passion of our team members," said David Zitting, CEO and president of PRMI. "The future has never been brighter for PRMI and we look forward to another exciting year of great challenges and even greater opportunities."

In 2016, PRMI was named one of America's Top Mortgage Employers by National Mortgage Professional, was a finalist in the Ellie Mae Hall of Fame Mortgage Excellence awards, and was named a Top Workplace in Utah by its largest, daily publication, the Salt Lake Tribune. PRMI also expanded its philanthropic efforts by partnering with Feeding America® to aid in the fight against hunger by providing more than 1.68 million meals to those in need.

In 2017, PRMI's strategic growth plan includes opening new branches nationwide and financing the dreams of more than 35,000 homeowners.

About PRMI:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) was founded in 1998 by Dave Zitting, Jeff Zitting and Steve Chapman. PRMI has grown to include Tom George, COO and Burton Embry, CCO in its executive team and evolved into a nationwide, multi-billion dollar operation with over 1,800 employees and nearly 250 branches. The company is licensed in 49 states and serves all segments of the market. PRMI is a privately held company that focuses primarily on traditional residential loan products. For information on PRMI, please visit www.PrimaryResidentialMortgage.com PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.

