Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Named A Top 10 Mortgage Employer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) announced it has been named a top 10 mortgage employer in the Southwest region and for a second consecutive year, one of America's Top Mortgage Employers by National Mortgage Professional Magazine (NMP). NMP selected the nation's top 100 mortgage companies based on poll results taken by mortgage employees and NMP readers. Winners were recognized based on the following criteria:

Compensation

Speed

Marketing Support

Technology

Corporate Culture

Long-term Strategy

Day-to-day management

Internal Communications

Training Resources

Industry Participation

Innovation

"To receive this recognition as a top 10 employer and to see PRMI listed two years in a row in the top 100 mortgage companies nationwide, really speaks to the caliber of our people," said CEO and President of PRMI, David Zitting. "2016 was PRMI's best year yet and we couldn't have done without the help of each and every one of our 2,000 employees nationwide."

PRMI has set the bar high for 2017 and hopes to assist more than 35,000 families with their dream of homeownership. PRMI has nearly 250 branches located in 49 states across the nation and offers a wide variety of mortgage lending services.

For more information on PRMI visit www.BranchPartner.com or www.PrimaryResidentialMortgage.com

About PRMI:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) was founded in 1998 by Dave Zitting, Jeff Zitting and Steve Chapman. PRMI has grown to include Tom George, COO and Burton Embry, CCO in its executive team and evolved into a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation with over 1,800 employees and nearly 250 branches. The company is licensed in 49 states and serves all segments of the market. PRMI is a privately held company that focuses primarily on traditional residential loan products. For information on PRMI, please visit www.PrimaryResidentialMortgage.com. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.