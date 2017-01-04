Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Raised Funds to Serve 1.68 Million Meals to Americans in Need

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) partnered with Feeding America during its Hunger Action Month to raise over $150,000 in just eight weeks. These donations will provide more than 1.68 million meals to children, families and seniors across the nation.

Feeding America's goal is to feed the hungry through a nationwide network of food banks and encourage our country to join in the fight to end hunger. Because of its networks and partnerships, Feeding America is able to provide 11 meals for every dollar donated.

"I am so grateful to our community and team members who came together to make this campaign a success," said David Zitting, President and CEO of PRMI. "We wanted a way to bring our company closer to the community and have the chance to make a difference. Feeding America has been the perfect partner for us."

PRMI employees across the country came together and raised a total of $153,251 for Feeding America which helped feed communities nationally, regionally and locally.

