Primary Residential Mortgage Wins Ellie Mae Hall of Fame Award

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) one of the top mortgage lenders in the country, was an honored recipient of Ellie Mae's 2017 Hall of Fame Award announced at Ellie Mae's Experience Conference on Wednesday, March 8, in Las Vegas.

Ellie Mae is a provider of software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Its software helps to streamline the home buying process through its digital platform and has helped PRMI close nearly 29,000 home loans in 2016.

"As homeownership has taken off around the country, we needed a software solution that would meet the needs of our Loan Originators," said Dave Zitting, CEO of PRMI. "We couldn't be happier with the seamless way Ellie Mae's Encompass360 program has enhanced our loan quality process and the way we are able to customize it to our ever-growing needs."

The Hall of Fame Award is bestowed on mortgage lenders that have distinguished themselves through their industry leadership and innovative use of Ellie Mae technologies.

"Encompass360 has helped PRMI management pinpoint exactly where training is needed for our employees and where technical advancements are necessary to reduce risks in loan quality," said A.J. Swope, SVP of Secondary Markets. "The end result is our Branch Partners are happier and PRMI has gained greatly from the full power of Encompass360."

ABOUT PRMI

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) was founded in 1998 by Dave Zitting, Jeff Zitting and Steve Chapman. PRMI has grown into a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation with over 1,800 employees and nearly 250 branches. The company is licensed in 49 states and serves all segments of the market. PRMI is a privately held company that focuses primarily on traditional residential loan products. For information on PRMI, please visit www.PrimaryResidentialMortgage.com PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.

