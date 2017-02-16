News Room
Prime Dividend Corp.
TSX : PDV
TSX : PDV.PR.A

Prime Dividend Corp.

February 16, 2017 16:00 ET

Prime Dividend Corp.: Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06133 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable March 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on February 28, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.06133 per share based on the VWAP of $7.36 payable on March 10, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders continue to receive prime plus 0.75% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.11 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.06 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.17.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank 		Investment Management
AGF Management Ltd.
CI Financial Corp.
IGM Financial Inc.


Life Insurance
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.


Utilities & Other
BCE Inc.
TransAlta Corp
TransCanada Corp
Power Financial Corp.
TMX Group Inc.
Distribution Details
Class A Share (PDV) $0.06133
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.04167
Ex-Dividend Date: February 24, 2017
Record Date: February 28, 2017
Payable Date: March 10, 2017

Contact Information

News Room
 