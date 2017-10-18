Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06350 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on October 31, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.06350 per share based on the VWAP of $7.62 payable on November 10, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders continue to receive prime plus 0.75% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.61 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.39 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.00.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corp National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank