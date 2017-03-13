Prime Focus Technologies congratulates Lionsgate on multiple Oscar wins

PFT's flagship product CLEAR™ was used by Lionsgate for screeners and workflow management for its films under the consideration of the Academy® this year

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, the world's largest media services powerhouse, is delighted to offer heartiest congratulations to global content leader Lionsgate for its spectacular wins at the 89th Academy® Awards recently. PFT's CLEAR™ SecureScreener and DAX® applications were used for screeners and workflow management for Lionsgate films, three of which have won a total of 9 awards. The list of landmark titles includes 'Hacksaw Ridge', 'Manchester by the Sea*' as well as 'La La Land' which received 5 awards, including the award for Best Director.

SecureScreener, the industry's first fully secure screener application, is a part of PFT's flagship product CLEAR Media ERP. Using CLEAR's unbreakable Secure Player, SecureScreener provides Lionsgate with a substitute to DVD, enabling them to deliver a safe, high-quality viewing experience to users across a variety of devices. The application eliminates the fear of piracy as well as the logistical hassle of shipping DVD screeners, and offers access to content anytime, anywhere. SecureScreener also provides instant feedback with audits of who has viewed, shared and downloaded watermarked content. The patented DAX® with Digital Dailies® technology has been the leading Digital Dailies solution for over a decade now.

"PFT would like to congratulate the entire team of Lionsgate on their prestigious wins. We are privileged to have played a small part of their amazing success," said Patrick Macdonald-King, President, Americas, Prime Focus Technologies. "Our goal is to leverage technology to streamline creative processes and provide studios like Lionsgate with greater control over their content than ever before."

PFT works with major M&E companies like Disney, Warner Bros., 21st Century Fox-owned Star TV, GEE, Cricket Australia, Miramax, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, TERN International, FX Networks, Miramax, Starz Media, Lionsgate, A+E Networks, HBO, Mnet, CNBC Africa, SABC, IFC Films, HOOQ, Sony Music, Viacom's Voot, Showtime, BCCI, Indian Premier League, Novi Digital - Hotstar, Hearst and The Associated Press.

For more information about PFT, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com. PFT will be announcing new product launches at NAB 2017. Visit us at booth SL 9605.

*Lionsgate also gets credit for 'Manchester by the Sea', since it was distributed by Roadside Attractions, in which Lionsgate has a 43% stake.