Prime Focus Technologies launches 'CREATE', a Mobile App for end-to-end Production Management

Extreme Digitization from Screenplay to Production, on a SINGLE Software

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, today announced the launch of CREATE, a mobile-first solution for end-to-end production management from Screenplay to Production on ONE software, with a connected supply chain.

A production module of CLEAR™ Media ERP Suite, CREATE as a single software, will help creators digitize end-to-end, the pre-production and production phases of the content creation process. It will allow ALL stakeholders engaged in creation - writers, creative teams, cast, technicians, vendors including location managers, art directors, costumers, make-up artists, from day players to producers to collaborate real time on a mobile device. So they can plan and manage production better, and make higher quality creative decisions quicker leading to enhanced operational efficiencies by reduced rework.

The use of disconnected systems and manual workflows during the pre-production and production phases in key functions like Script breakdown & Scheduling, Script & Screenplay reviews, viewing Dailies, document management, casting, locations etc. lead to loss of information, miscommunication and errors, resulting in huge cost and time overruns.

CREATE is a revolutionary piece of software application that offers the perfect escape for creative teams from exhaustive, time consuming and menial tasks through digital orchestration. Its power packed features include:

Script and Screenplay review

Auto script breakdown

Digital approvals

Mobile app

Casting process management including access to talent databases

Location review

Scheduling

Task Management & Stakeholder notification including call sheet generation

Real time collaboration using Instant Messaging (in App), Text, Email

Instant Wrap-up Reports

Centralised Digital Archives

Fool Proof Security

CREATE ensures continuity, access to assets, approvals and inventory management seamlessly.

"CREATE is a natural extension of our Media ERP vision and the outcome of our conviction that extreme digitization of the production process is the need of the hour", said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder & CEO, Prime Focus Technologies. "It will help digitize end-to-end the pre-production and production phases involving hundreds of stakeholders and usher in never before efficiencies and a renewed focus on the creative product."

CREATE joins a slew of recent announcements as part of PFT's 'Be More.' campaign, which urges content enterprises to look beyond traditional MAM systems and embrace automation to lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCOP).

PFT will be showcasing the revolutionary CREATE App at NAB 2017 (Booth #SL9605)

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEARTM for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers broadcasters, studios, brands and service providers transformational solutions that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by virtualizing business processes around content and managing their business of content better.

PFT works with major M&E companies like Disney, 21st Century Fox-owned Star TV, Hearst, Warner Bros., CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Starz Media (a Lionsgate company), Showtime, A+E Networks, HBO, IFC Films, FX Networks, Miramax, CNBC Africa, TERN International, Tru TV, Sony Music, Google, YouTube, Novi Digital - Hotstar, Amazon Prime, HOOQ, Viacom's Voot, Cricket Australia, BCCI, Indian Premier League and The Associated Press.

PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, the global leader in M&E industry services.

For more information visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136852/Images/Representative_image_of_CREATE_App-960d40ed21c3849da5d9be29c2567556.jpg