Prime Focus Technologies Opens New Office in Sydney

Enhanced Australian Presence Supports Growing Regional Customer Base

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, is pleased to announce their continuing expansion with a new office in Sydney, Australia, to provide an increased level of local support for customers in the region.

The company is also announcing the appointment of Graeme Whineray to be the Director of Sales for ANZ region. Graeme will be based in the new office and brings more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast and post production industries across Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to joining Prime Focus Technologies, Mr. Whineray had a successful career delivering creative post environments, integrated news room solutions and asset management platforms for metro and regional broadcasters. He held positions at Amber Technology, Fairlight AU, GBG Technology, and most recently was Enterprise Sales Manager for Avid Technology covering Australia and New Zealand.

"We are delighted to be enhancing our presence in such a vibrant, creative part of the world. Graeme brings in a wealth of experience, and is a key value addition to PFT" said Ankur Jain, VP & Head, Sales - APAC, PFT. "Our cloud-based media solutions are revolutionizing the business of content management throughout the Media industry. It is important to us to support our customers locally as they transition their broadcast technology to take advantage of these powerful new tools."

Prime Focus Technologies will be exhibiting at SMPTE 2017 in Sydney from July 18 - 21 at the International Convention Centre (Booth # J41). Graeme will be on location to meet with existing and potential customers in attendance.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR™ for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers broadcasters, studios, brands and service providers transformational solutions that help them lower their TCOP by virtualizing business processes around content and managing the business of content better.

PFT works with major M&E companies like Disney, 21st Century Fox-owned Star TV, Hearst, Warner Bros., CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Starz Media (a Lionsgate company), Showtime, A+E Networks, Tru TV, HBO, IFC Films, FX Networks, Miramax, CNBC Africa, TERN International, Sony Music, Google, YouTube, Novi Digital - Hotstar, Amazon Prime, HOOQ, Viacom's Voot, Cricket Australia, BCCI, Indian Premier League and The Associated Press.

PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, the global leader in M&E industry services. For more information visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com.