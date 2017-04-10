Prime Focus Technologies to unveil industry first IMF Media Player at NAB 2017

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) -

Interoperable Master Format (IMF) Media Player for playback over streaming proxy

Ability to publish IMF packages

A one-of-a-kind solution for Mastering Automation

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, will unveil IMF support including an IMF Player and Mastering Automation solution as part of its flagship product, CLEAR™ Media ERP, at NAB 2017.

IMF Media Player

CLEAR's IMF solution includes an IMF Player that provides the ability to preview, playback, review and distribute over a streaming proxy a Composition Playlist (CPL) with all its essences including video, audio and captions. This enables collaboration and decision making in the workflow without having to necessarily access the original IMF package each time a CPL has to be played back, thereby easing content transfer loads and optimizing storage consumption across streaming locations.

The IMF support within CLEAR includes the ingest of Complete IMF packages and Supplemental IMF packages. CLEAR provides users the ability to work with IMF Compositions created using any of the desktop CPL edit solutions (Clipster, Color Front, Gray Meta and Netflix CPL Editor, among others) over streaming proxies and perform:

Search

Playback

Upload (Complete Packages, Partial/Supplemental Packages, only Updated Essences)

Download (Complete Packages, Partial/Supplemental Packages, only Updated Essences)

Distribution of IMF packages (Complete Packages, Supplemental Packages)

Distribution of Rendered and Transcoded Output (Video Files instead of Packages)

IMF support in CLEAR is built using the product's native hybrid cloud architecture that supports distributed workflows. This enables packaging and delivery of IMF packages from remote locations, public cloud infrastructure (Amazon/Azure) and customer premises.

Mastering Automation

CLEAR's Mastering Automation solution will make domestic and international syndication across linear and non-linear platforms more efficient and cost-effective, thanks to automation by leveraging CLEAR Compliance Data Model, Caption Re-timing feature and tool for compliance auto QC on captions & subtitles (for necessary exclusions like profanity), languages (for association) etc.

"The latest additions make CLEAR Cloud MAM more powerful than ever. The IMF Media Player is the first step in our innovation driven product roadmap towards IMF readiness. Both the new launches offer smart possibilities with automation, and are well positioned to deliver more speed, more control and much lower Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) to M&E companies," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and CEO, Prime Focus Technologies. "Our message to the industry is simple - look beyond traditional MAM systems and seek more from technology to give more to your consumers. Be More."

In a bid to help M&E players 'Be More', PFT will be showcasing its transformational CLEAR Media ERP Suite at the NAB Show 2017. The team will be at South Lower Hall, Booth #SL9605, showing customers new ways to drive creative enablement, enhance efficiencies, and lower TCOP.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR™ for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers broadcasters, studios, brands and service providers transformational solutions that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by virtualizing business processes around content and managing their business of content better.

PFT works with major M&E companies like Disney, 21st Century Fox-owned Star TV, Hearst, Warner Bros., CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Starz Media (a Lionsgate company), Showtime, A+E Networks, Tru TV, HBO, IFC Films, FX Networks, Miramax, CNBC Africa, TERN International, Sony Music, Google, YouTube, Novi Digital - Hotstar, Amazon Prime, HOOQ, Viacom's Voot, Cricket Australia, BCCI, Indian Premier League and The Associated Press.

PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, the global leader in M&E industry services. For more information visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135501/Images/PFT_CLOUD_MAM_IMF_Publish-9167326fd9b0afb4bfa73bfc30be203c.jpg