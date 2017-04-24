Primeline CFO to Step Down

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) -

Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PEH) today announced Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Stuart Joyner, has informed the Board of his decision to step down to pursue another opportunity and will leave the Company after serving out his 3 month notice period in order to assist in finalising the Company's audited accounts for the year end March 31st, 2017. After July 24th, 2017. Mr Joyner will be replaced by Mr John Li as interim CFO until a replacement CFO is appointed.

Mr. Li is the CFO (China) of Beijing Chyau Fwu Properties Company Limited., which is owned by the family of Primeline's Chairman, President, and largest shareholder, Mr. Victor Hwang. He has over 30 years experience working in various financial capacities for public and private companies. Mr. Li is a Certified Public Accountant qualified in Hong Kong and Australia, and graduated with a Masters in Practicing Accounting from Monash University in Australia. Mr Li has previously served as interim CFO of the Company from May 2013 until the appointment of Mr Joyner as CFO in November 2014. He will serve on a part time basis on secondment from Parkview Group.

Dr. Ming Wang, CEO, commented: "The Board would like to thank Stuart for his contribution to the Company over the past three years and we wish him well in his future endeavours."

About Primeline Energy Holdings Inc.

Primeline is an exploration and production company focusing exclusively on China's natural resources to become a major supplier of gas and oil to the East China market. Primeline has a 100% Contractor's interest in, and is the operator of, the petroleum contract with CNOOC for Block 33/07 (5,877sq km) and a 49% interest in the producing LS36-1 gas field in Block 25/34, together with CNOOC (51% interest and acting as Operator). Both blocks are located in the East China Sea. LS36-1 has been in production since July 2014. Shares of Primeline are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEH.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, which involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Primeline. Although these statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, actual results may vary from those anticipated in such statements.

