Primeline Energy Appoints CLSA as Advisor

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) -

Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PEH) today announced it has appointed CLSA Singapore Pte Ltd (together with its associates "CLSA") for the provision of strategic and financial advisory services.

Founded in 1986, CLSA is Asia's leading and longest running brokerage and investment group. The company provides equity broking, corporate finance and capital markets and asset management services to global corporate and institutional clients. With exchange membership in every developed market in the region, plus Australia and the Americas, CLSA provides best execution across a range of products and services.

CLSA's parent company CITIC Securities is China's leading investment bank. The group's corporate finance and capital markets business, CITIC CLSA Securities, leads equity public offerings (primary and secondary), debt issuances and M&A advisory. Direct investment is offered through diversified, alternative investment vehicles led by CLSA Capital Partners.

For further information, please visit www.clsa.com

About Primeline Energy Holdings Inc.

Primeline is an exploration and production company focusing exclusively on China's natural resources to become a major supplier of gas and oil to the East China market. Primeline has a 100% Contractor's interest in, and is the operator of, the petroleum contract with CNOOC for Block 33/07 (5,877sq km) and a 49% interest in the producing LS36-1 gas field in Block 25/34, together with CNOOC (51% interest and acting as Operator). Both blocks are located in the East China Sea. LS36-1 has been in production since July 2014. Shares of Primeline are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEH.

ON BEHALF OF PRIMELINE ENERGY HOLDINGS INC.

Ming Wang, Chief Executive Officer

Please visit the Company's website at www.pehi.com.

