Primero Publishes Its 2016 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Primero Mining Corp. ("Primero" or the "Company") (TSX: P) ( NYSE : PPP) has published its 2016 Sustainability Report in both English and Spanish, which highlights the Company's sustainability, environmental, and social performance through the year. Primero has remained committed to continuous improvements in environmental performance and workplace health and safety, and in sharing the benefits of mining throughout our host communities.

Primero recently received recognition for its commitment to sustainable economic, social and environmental operations, and earned its sixth consecutive "Empresa Socialmente Responsable" (ESR) or "Socially Responsible Company" designation. This prestigious award from CEMEFI, the Mexican Centre for Philanthropy, is the result of a thorough independent assessment of Primero's corporate and social responsibility framework.

The 2016 Sustainability Report is available in both English and Spanish and is Primero's second report produced to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 core standards for sustainability reporting. The report can be downloaded from the Company's website: www.primeromining.com/English/responsibility/reports/. An archive of past year's reports is also available on this page. A hard copy of the 2016 Sustainability Report is available, free of charge, upon request.

About Primero

Primero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer that owns 100% of the San Dimas gold-silver mine and the Cerro del Gallo gold-silver-copper development project in Mexico and 100% of the Black Fox mine and adjoining properties in the Township of Black River‐Matheson near Timmins, Ontario, Canada. Primero offers immediate exposure to un-hedged, below average cash cost gold production with a substantial resource base in politically stable jurisdictions. The Company is focused on becoming a leading intermediate gold producer by building a portfolio of high quality, low cost precious metals assets in the Americas.

Primero's website is www.primeromining.com.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/6/11G142314/PR14-17_2017_SR_Reports_Final-bccab4fd9f5287b1908112f269509ea2.pdf