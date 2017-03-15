Primero Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Results

(Please note that all dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Refer to the year-end 2016 management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and audited financial statements for more information.)

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Primero Mining Corp. ("Primero" or the "Company") (TSX: P) ( NYSE : PPP) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2016. The Company previously reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016 on January 18, 2017.

Highlights:

Revised Production Guidance Achieved: Fourth quarter production of 45,794 gold equivalent ounces 2 resulted in annual 2016 production of 176,139 gold equivalent ounces within the Company's 2016 revised production guidance range of 170,000 to 190,000 gold equivalent ounces. Annual production totalled 156,052 ounces of gold and 5.32 million ounces of silver combined from the San Dimas and Black Fox mines.

Cash Costs Within Revised Guidance Range: Consolidated 2016 total cash costs 3 were $865 per gold equivalent ounce, with consolidated all-in sustaining costs 4 ("AISC") of $1,333 per gold ounce slightly below the Company's revised 2016 guidance range.

Financial Results Impacted by Lower Production: Lower production at both mines resulted in reduced revenue, earnings and cash flows in 2016 compared to 2015. The Company incurred a net loss of $234.4 million ($1.32 per share) including $228.0 million ($188.9 million net of tax) in impairment charges in 2016, and an adjusted net loss 1 of $22.1 million ($0.12 per share) for 2016.

San Dimas Operations Being Re-Set to Increase Profitability: Primero is reducing the complexity and scale of San Dimas operations in 2017. This is expected to result in significant decreases to the San Dimas workforce and other overhead costs which will enable the return to profitability and long-term sustainability of the mine.

Reduced General and Administrative Costs: Primero has initiated actions to significantly reduce its general and administrative ("G&A") costs in 2017. The Company has already reduced its corporate office head-count by 30%, and will be downsizing its corporate office space and reducing directors' expenses.

"Although Primero faced significant challenges in 2016, we entered 2017 with renewed motivation to address these challenges and deliver meaningful returns to our shareholders," said Mr. Joseph F. Conway, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have started by strengthening our management team in late 2016, reducing our corporate G&A and refinancing our revolving credit facility, terming out our debt to better match our asset's cash flow profile. Our next focus is resetting the San Dimas operation and bringing the mine back to profitability so it can once again deliver on its world-class potential. We have also renewed our commitment to exploration at both of our mines in order to continue growing their reserve and resource base and fully realize on their significant mineral endowments."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Production Results

Primero produced 45,794 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter of 2016, at total cash costs of $777 per gold equivalent ounce and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,159 per ounce. This resulted in annual production of 176,139 gold equivalent ounces at total cash costs of $865 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,333 per ounce.

San Dimas produced 28,286 gold equivalent ounces (23,163 ounces of gold and 1.42 million ounces of silver) during the fourth quarter at total cash costs of $746 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $994 per gold ounce. This resulted in full-year 2016 production of 113,968 gold equivalent ounces at cash costs of $856 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,117 per gold ounce, slightly below the revised 2016 guidance range of $1,125 to $1,175 per ounce. Production at San Dimas was impacted by the implementation of enhanced ground support in early 2016, and later by high unplanned worker absences and lack of compliance to the mine plans. This resulted in reduced underground development rates and ventilation restrictions which reduced mine productivity. In late 2016, San Dimas began to reduce the complexity of the mining operation by prioritizing work in the higher productivity areas. Mining development during the fourth quarter of 2016 was the highest quarterly total since the second quarter of 2015, an indication that stopes will begin to be scheduled in an improved manner. For the year, San Dimas mill throughput averaged 2,074 TPD (based on 366-days availability).

Black Fox produced 17,512 ounces of gold during the fourth quarter of 2016 at cash costs of $828 per ounce and AISC of $1,101 per ounce. For the full-year 2016, the mine produced 62,171 ounces at cash costs of $881 per ounce and AISC of $1,291 per ounce, in line with the 2016 revised cost guidance range. The Black Fox underground mine achieved increased production rates averaging 641 TPD in 2016 at an average grade of 5.0 grams per tonne, representing 66% and 4% improvements, respectively, over 2015. Black Fox increased gold production in each quarter of 2016, and mining operations will continue to focus on the higher-quality, more predictable Deep Central and Central zones of the mine, with less reliance on the upper remnant areas. Production from the Deep Central Zone has ramped up since initial stoping activities began in September and mining is now progressing on multiple levels. Black Fox delivered 800 tonnes per day of ore production during the fourth quarter of 2016. The Black Fox mill throughput in 2016 established a new record averaging 2,495 TPD (based on 366 day availability). Management will closely monitor the short-term operating results and cash flow to ensure the Black Fox mine delivers as planned, including possible care and maintenance, and will take necessary corrective actions if required.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Financial Results

Primero generated $52.2 million of revenue in Q4 2016, compared to $71.4 million Q4 2015 as a result of lower gold equivalent ounces sold partially offset by a higher realized gold price. In Q4 2016, the Company sold 43,925 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,182 per ounce and 1.58 million ounces of silver at an average realized price of $4.34 per ounce. Q4 2015 sales totaled 57,770 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,081 per ounce, and 2.10 million ounces of silver at an average realized price of $4.24 per ounce.

Silver produced at San Dimas is subject to a silver purchase agreement5 and as a result 1.57 million ounces of silver were sold to Silver Wheaton Ltd. ("Silver Wheaton") at a fixed price of $4.28per ounce during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2016 the Company has delivered 2.12 million ounces of silver under the San Dimas silver purchase agreement's 6.0 million ounce annual contract year threshold (which runs from August 6th to the following August 5th), after which the Company will begin selling 50% of the silver produced at San Dimas at spot market prices until August 5, 2016 when the annual threshold is reset. Gold produced at Black Fox is subject to a gold purchase agreement6 and as a result 1,214 ounces were sold to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm") at a fixed price of $524 per ounce in Q4 2016.

The Company incurred a net loss of $190.1 million ($1.01 per share) in Q4 2016 compared with a net loss of $98.3 million ($0.60 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2015. These figures include impairment charges against the San Dimas mine and Black Fox Complex of $228.0 million in Q4 2016 and impairment charges against the Black Fox Complex and Cerro del Gallo development project of $104.0 million in Q4 2015.

Impairment charges of $228.0 million include $111.0 million at the San Dimas mine and $117.0 million at Black Fox complex. The San Dimas impairment was driven by a decrease in reserves, revisions in the mining cut-off grade methodology and the application of higher discount rates in the discounted cash flow valuation. The Black Fox complex impairment charges resulted from decreases in reserves and the resultant shortened mine life. In 2015, impairment charges included $82.0 million at the Black Fox complex resulting from declining metal prices, the decision to temporarily defer Grey Fox development and changes in the Black Fox mine plan to focus primarily on higher grade underground ore, plus $22.0 million at Cerro del Gallo resulting from declining metal prices and the decision to further defer development.

Adjusted net loss for Q4 2016 was $1.8 million ($0.01 per share) compared with an adjusted loss of $38,000 ($0.00 per share) in Q4 2015. Adjusted net loss primarily excludes the impact of impairment charges as described above, foreign exchange rate changes on deferred tax balances, and the mark-to-market gain on the 5.75% convertible debentures.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes in Q4 2016 was $7.0 million ($0.04 per share), compared to $20.7 million ($0.13 per share) in Q4 2015.

For the full-year 2016, Primero generated revenue of $219.2 million, 25% below 2015 due to lower gold and silver ounces produced and sold at both San Dimas and Black Fox. Sales volumes totaled 158,028 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,221 per ounce and 5.56 million ounces of silver at an average realized price of $4.68 per ounce. A total of 5,097 ounces of gold were sold to Sandstorm at a fixed price of $523 per ounce and 5.41 million ounces of silver were sold to Silver Wheaton at a fixed price of $4.26 per ounce. The Company also sold 0.16 million ounces of silver at an average spot price of $19.32 per ounce in 2016.

For 2016, the Company incurred a net loss of $234.4 million ($1.32 per share) including $228.0 million in impairment charges, compared to a net loss of $106.9 million ($0.66 per share) including $104.0 million in impairment charges in 2015.

Adjusted net loss for 2016 was $22.1 million ($0.12 per share) compared with adjusted net income of $6.6 million ($0.04 per share) in 2015. Adjusted net loss and adjusted net income primarily excludes the impact of impairment charges as described above, foreign exchange rate changes on deferred tax balances, and the mark-to-market gain on the convertible debenture.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes was $15.3 million ($0.09 per share) in 2016, compared to $83.2 million ($0.51 per share) in 2015.

Credit Facility Refinanced

The Company's cash position at December 31, 2016 was $20 million. On February 27, 2017, the Company announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with Sprott Resource Lending Partnership ("Sprott") for a $75 million three year term loan ("Debt Facility"). The Debt Facility is intended to refinance the Company's existing $75 million RCF, of which $50 million is currently drawn, and will be used partly for general corporate purposes. Sprott has concluded technical due diligence and the binding term sheet is subject to execution of definitive transaction documents, all regulatory and other third party approvals and satisfaction of other customary conditions precedent.

San Dimas Strike Update

On February 15, 2017, the Company announced that unionized employees at its San Dimas mine in Mexico had initiated a strike action, resulting in the complete stoppage of mining and milling activities at the site.

Primero continues negotiations with the National Union of Mine, Metal, Steel and Allied Workers of the Mexican Republic (Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores Mineros, Metalúrgicos, Siderúrgicos y Similares de la República Mexicana) Sections 21 and 22. The Company is not seeking a reduction in individual worker compensation, although the total workforce at San Dimas including contractors is being reduced, a process that has already commenced. Primero needs to reduce the scale and complexity of the San Dimas operation in order to increase productivity and improve the mine's cash flow. Primero's key focus in these negotiations has been to better align the short-term bonus structure with overall mine-site performance and profitability, to move the labour force onto a more continuous shift cycle to improve productivity and to achieve the necessary reductions to the unionized workforce. Primero has identified these as critical changes required to return the San Dimas operation to profitability.

This release should be read in conjunction with Primero's audited year-end 2016 financial statements and MD&A report on the Company's website, www.primeromining.com, in the "Financial Reports" section under "Investors", or on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or on the Edgar website www.sec.gov.

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. Neither of these non-GAAP performance measures has any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to other measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the fourth quarter and full-year 2016 MD&A for a reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to reported net income (loss).

(2) "Gold equivalent ounces" include silver ounces produced, and converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average commodity prices realized for each period. The ratio for the fourth quarter 2016 for San Dimas was based on realized prices of $1,208 per ounce of gold and $4.34 per ounce of silver. The ratio for the full-year 2016 for San Dimas was based on realized prices of $1,246 per ounce of gold and $4.68 per ounce of silver.

(3) Total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce and total cash costs on a by-product basis are non-GAAP measures. Total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce are defined as cost of production (including refining costs) divided by the total number of gold equivalent ounces produced. Total cash costs on a by-product basis are calculated by deducting the by-product silver credits from operating costs. The Company reports total cash costs on a production basis. In the gold mining industry, these are common performance measures but do not have any standardized meaning, and are non-GAAP measures. The Company follows the recommendations of the Gold Institute standard. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures, prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the fourth quarter full-year 2016 MD&A for a reconciliation of total cash costs to reported operating expenses (the nearest GAAP measure).

(4) The Company, in conjunction with an initiative undertaken within the gold mining industry, has adopted an all-in sustaining cost non-GAAP performance measure that the Company believes more fully defines the total cost associated with producing gold; however, this performance measure has no standardized meaning. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company reports this measure on a gold ounces produced basis. For the purposes of calculating all-in sustaining costs at individual mine sites, the Company does not include corporate general and administrative expenses. Corporate general and administrative expenses are included in the computation of all-in sustaining costs per consolidated gold ounce. Refer to the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 MD&A for a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce.

(5) According to the silver purchase agreement between the Company and Silver Wheaton Corp., until August 6, 2015 Primero delivered to Silver Wheaton a per annum amount equal to the first 3.5 million ounces of silver produced at San Dimas and 50% of any excess at $4.12 per ounce (increasing by 1% per year). Thereafter Primero will deliver to Silver Wheaton a per annum amount equal to the first 6.0 million ounces of silver produced at San Dimas and 50% of any excess at $4.20 per ounce (increasing by 1% per year). The Company will receive silver spot prices only after the annual threshold amount has been delivered.

(6) Black Fox was subject to a gold purchase agreement which continues and was assumed by the Company upon its acquisition of the mine. According to the gold purchase agreement, Sandstorm is entitled to 8% of production at the Black Fox mine and 6.3% at the Pike River property.

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS (in thousands of United States dollars, except per share and per ounce amounts) SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL DATA Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 20141 Key Performance Data Tonnes of ore milled 417,528 480,025 1,672,322 1,868,926 1,593,005 Produced Gold equivalent (ounces)2 45,794 68,155 176,139 259,474 225,054 Gold (ounces) 40,674 59,156 156,052 221,060 189,943 Silver (million ounces) 1.42 2.32 5.32 8.30 6.15 Sold Gold equivalent (ounces)2 43,925 65,915 178,918 255,951 220,067 Gold (ounces) 38,255 57,770 158,028 218,194 185,286 Silver (million ounces) 1.58 2.10 5.56 8.12 5.94 Average realized prices Gold ($/ounce)3 $1,182 $1,081 $1,221 $1,136 $1,243 Silver($/ounce)3 $4.34 $4.24 $4.68 $5.34 $7.46 Total cash costs (per gold ounce)2 Gold equivalent basis $777 $613 $865 $637 $687 By-product basis $723 $540 $817 $548 $579 All-in sustaining costs (per gold ounce)2 $1,159 $985 $1,333 $960 $1,222 Financial Data (in thousands of US dollars except per share amounts) Revenues $52,181 $71,404 $219,176 $291,304 $274,612 Earnings from mine operations 1,818 10,100 580 50,473 52,663 Net loss (190,083) (98,347) (234,420) (106,910) (224,384) Adjusted net income2 (1,765) (38) (22,139) 6,556 5,365 Adjusted EBITDA2 11,729 21,636 41,385 100,882 78,673 Basic loss per share (1.01) (0.60) (1.32) (0.66) (1.48) Diluted loss per share (1.01) (0.60) (1.32) (0.66) (1.48) Adjusted net income (loss) per share (0.01) (0.00) (0.12) 0.04 0.04 Operating cash flows before working capital changes2 6,984 20,682 15,267 83,165 73,658 Operating cash flows before working capital changes per share2 0.04 0.13 0.09 0.51 0.48 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic)(000's) 188,593 162,751 177,569 162,341 152,064 Weighted average shares outstanding(diluted) (000's) 188,593 162,751 177,569 162,341 152,064 As At December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 2014 Assets Mining interests $577,920 $790,118 $577,920 $790,118 $881,480 Total assets $677,817 $924,968 $677,817 $924,968 $1,002,820 Liabilities Long-term liabilities $130,472 $162,427 $130,472 $162,427 $190,213 Total liabilities $216,687 $276,092 $216,687 $276,092 $254,835 Equity $461,130 $648,876 $461,130 $648,876 $747,985

1. Includes the results for the period for which the Black Fox Complex assets, acquired March 5, 2014, were owned by Primero (March 5, 2014 to December 31, 2014). 2. See "NON-GAAP measurements" in the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 MD&A. 3. Average realized gold and silver prices reflect the impact of the gold purchase agreement with Sandstorm at the Black Fox mine and the silver purchase agreement with Silver Wheaton Caymans at the San Dimas mine (see "Other liquidity considerations" in the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 MD&A.).

SUMMARIZED OPERATING DATA San Dimas Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended 2016 2015 31-Dec-16 30-Sep-16 30-Jun-16 31-Mar-16 31-Dec-15 Key Performance Data Tonnes of ore mined 762,167 988,168 194,670 185,080 231,224 151,193 228,539 Tonnes of ore milled 759,087 993,093 191,925 193,553 224,427 149,182 250,796 Tonnes of ore milled per day 2,074 2,721 2,086 2,104 2,466 1,639 2,726 Average mill head grade (grams/tonne) Gold 3.94 4.90 3.87 3.69 4.10 4.13 5.23 Silver 228 274 245 232 231 198 300 Average gold recovery rate (%) Gold 98% 97% 97% 97% 98% 99% 98% Silver 96% 95% 94% 95% 96% 97% 96% Produced Gold equivalent (ounces) 113,968 189,769 28,286 28,454 34,327 22,901 50,370 Gold (ounces) 93,881 151,355 23,163 22,162 28,978 19,578 41,371 Silver (million ounces) 5.32 8.30 1.42 1.37 1.60 0.92 2.32 Sold Gold equivalent (ounces) 118,450 185,463 28,252 27,405 33,653 29,140 48,466 Gold (ounces) 97,560 147,706 22,547 21,840 28,873 24,300 40,320 Silver at fixed price (million ounces) 5.41 7.27 1.57 1.06 1.43 1.35 2.10 Silver at spot (million ounces) 0.16 0.85 0.01 0.15 - - Average realized price (per ounce) Gold $1,246 $1,150 $1,208 $1,335 $1,265 $1,178 $1,092 Silver1 $4.68 $5.34 $4.34 $6.12 $4.24 $4.24 $4.24 Total cash costs (per gold ounce)2 Gold equivalent basis $856 $559 $746 $865 $843 $998 $535 By product basis $774 $409 $643 $731 $765 $968 $414 All in sustaining costs (per ounce)3 $1,117 $680 $994 $1,080 $1,063 $1,362 $753 Revenue ($000's) $147,581 $213,191 $34,089 $36,581 $42,578 $34,333 $52,960 Earnings from mine operations ($000's) $145 $53,717 $1,780 $407 $4,348 ($6,390) $11,408

1. Average realized silver prices reflect the impact of the silver purchase agreement with Silver Wheaton Caymans (see "Other liquidity considerations" in the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 MD&A). 2. See "NON-GAAP measurements" in the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 MD&A. 3. For the purposes of calculating all-in sustaining costs at individual mine sites, the Company does not include corporate general and administrative expenses. See "NON- GAAP measurements" in the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 MD&A.

Black Fox Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended 2016 2015 31-Dec-16 30-Sep-16 30-Jun-16 31-Mar-16 31-Dec-15 Key Performance Data Open pit mining Tonnes of ore mined - 849,668 - - - - - Strip ratio - 4.71 - - - - - Average gold grade (grams/tonne) - 2.09 - - - - - Underground mining Tonnes of ore mined 234,518 140,836 73,597 64,522 57,898 38,501 57,041 Average gold grade (grams/tonne) 4.98 4.81 5.21 5.18 4.46 4.99 5.80 Tonnes increase (decrease) in stockpile (678,717) 114,671 (152,005) (168,996) (171,764) (185,952) (172,188) Tonnes processed Tonnes of ore milled 913,235 875,833 225,602 233,518 229,662 224,453 229,229 Tonnes of ore milled per day 2,495 2,400 2,452 2,538 2,524 2,467 2,492 Average mill head grade (grams/tonne) 2.22 2.60 2.49 2.29 2.14 1.94 2.51 Average gold recovery rate (%) 96% 96% 97% 95% 96% 95% 96% Produced Gold (ounces) 62,171 69,705 17,512 16,230 15,172 13,257 17,785 Sold Gold at spot price (ounces) 55,371 64,597 14,494 14,735 12,996 13,146 16,434 Gold at fixed price (ounces) 5,097 5,891 1,214 1,409 1,138 1,336 1,015 Average realized gold price (per ounce)1 $1,181 $1,108 $1,145 $1,264 $1,192 $1,118 $1,059 Total cash costs (per gold ounce)2 $881 $850 $828 $926 $870 $851 $834 All-in sustaining costs (per ounce)3 $1,291 $1,163 $1,101 $1,286 $1,362 $1,404 $1,104 Revenue ($000's) $71,595 $78,112 $18,092 $20,431 $16,861 $16,211 $18,444 Earnings (loss) from mine operations (000's) $649 ($3,011) $85 ($422) $328 $658 ($1,075)

1. Average realized gold prices reflect the impact of the gold purchase agreement with Sandstorm (see "Other liquidity considerations" in the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 MD&A). 2. See "NON-GAAP measurements" in the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 MD&A. 3. For the purposes of calculating all-in sustaining costs at individual mine sites, the Company does not include corporate general and administrative expenses. See "NON-GAAP measurements" in the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 MD&A.

PRIMERO MINING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND 2015 (In thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue $52,181 $71,404 $219,176 $291,304 Operating expenses (34,860) (42,555) (155,267) (163,593) Depreciation and depletion (15,503) (18,749) (63,329) (77,238) Total cost of sales (50,363) (61,304) (218,596) (240,831) Earnings from mine operations 1,818 10,100 580 50,473 Mining interest impairment charge (228,000) (104,000) (228,000) (104,000) Exploration expenses (2,262) (599) (3,414) (1,690) Share-based compensation (1,466) (2,045) (7,049) (7,144) General and administrative expenses (3,160) (5,589) (14,802) (20,044) Other charges (548) (845) (4,725) (2,702) Loss from operations (233,618) (102,978) (257,410) (85,107) Transaction costs and other expenses - (510) (1,214) (4,416) Interest and finance expense (1,845) (3,654) (9,299) (11,514) Mark-to-market gain on convertible debentures 12,507 - 12,610 13,500 Other income (expense) 269 3,283 (571) 1,024 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (222,687) (103,859) (255,884) (86,513) Income tax (expense) recovery 32,604 5,512 21,464 (20,397) Net loss for the period ($190,083) ($98,347) ($234,420) ($106,910) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Items that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss:







Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of $nil

(129)

860

(102)

(5) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in Fortune Bay, net of tax of $nil

-

-

1,058

60 Reclassification of unrealized loss on investment in Fortune Bay to impairment, net of tax of $nil - - - 456 Total comprehensive loss for the period ($190,212) ($97,487) ($233,464) ($106,399) Basic loss per share ($1.01) ($0.60) ($1.32) ($0.66) Diluted loss per share ($1.01) ($0.60) ($1.32) ($0.66) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 188,592,680 162,751,284 177,569,024 162,340,566 Diluted 188,592,680 162,751,284 177,569,024 162,340,566

PRIMERO MINING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In thousands of United States dollars) December 31 December 31 2016 2015 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $19,875 $45,601 Trade and other receivables 1,962 1,793 Value added and income taxes receivable 34,494 30,689 Prepaid expenses 3,893 8,524 Inventories 22,829 31,964 Total current assets 83,053 118,571 Non-current assets Restricted cash 4,577 5,920 Mining interests 577,920 790,118 Deferred tax asset 3,763 3,781 Value added tax receivable 7,344 - Long-term stockpile - 5,694 Other non-current assets 1,160 884 Total assets $677,817 $924,968 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables $31,781 $44,972 Income tax payable 1,558 12,870 Other taxes payable 2,035 3,406 Current debt 50,841 52,417 Total current liabilities 86,215 113,665 Non-current liabilities Other taxes payable 14,120 13,354 Deferred tax liability 28,428 53,107 Decommissioning liability 29,790 28,294 Long-term debt 52,906 62,727 Warrant liability 1,066 - Other long-term liabilities 4,162 4,945 Total liabilities $216,687 $276,092 Shareholders' equity Share capital $908,923 $867,375 Shares reserved for future issuance 297 - Contributed surplus 58,857 54,984 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,694) (4,650) Deficit (503,253) (268,833) Total shareholders' equity $461,130 $648,876 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $677,817 $924,968

PRIMERO MINING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND 2015 (In thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Operating activities Loss before income taxes ($222,687) ($103,862) ($255,884) ($86,513) Adjustments for: Depreciation and depletion 15,503 18,749 63,329 77,238 Mining interest impairment charge 228,000 104,000 228,000 104,000 Share-based compensation expense 1,824 2,578 8,586 8,938 Payments made under the Phantom Share Unit Plan (5) (432) (377) (4,245) Mark-to-market gain on convertible debentures (9,375) - (9,000) (13,500) Mark-to-market gain on warrant liability (3,132) (3,610) Write-down of inventory - 1,257 1,040 3,048 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (385) (1,507) 2,390 (4,743) Taxes paid with cash and value added tax offsets (5,432) (3,683) (29,625) (15,104) Other 846 (53) 975 (1,007) Other adjustments Transaction costs (disclosed in financing activities) - - 232 3,651 Finance income (18) (16) (88) (111) Finance expense 1,845 3,651 9,299 11,514 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 6,984 20,682 15,267 83,166 Changes in non-cash working capital (1,959) 17,429 (2,158) (1,537) Cash provided by operating activities $5,025 $38,111 $13,109 $81,629 Investing activities Expenditures on mining interests ($14,473) ($39,273) ($67,673) ($99,722) Cash used in investing activities ($14,473) ($39,273) ($67,673) ($99,722) Financing activities Proceeds from equity offering - - 39,958 - Transaction costs on equity offering - - (2,464) - Drawdown on revolving credit facility - - 50,000 - Repayment of convertible debenture - - (48,116) - Repayment of revolving credit facility - - - (40,000) Payments on capital leases (1,248) (880) (4,497) (5,715) Funds released from reclamation bond - - 1,564 9,846 Interest paid (455) (95) (7,493) (6,267) Proceeds from exercise of options - - - 828 Proceeds from issuance of flow-through shares - 4,340 - 4,340 Issuance of convertible debt - - - 75,000 Transaction costs on issuance of convertible debt - - - (3,651) Cash (used) provided by financing activites ($1,703) $3,365 $28,952 $34,381 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash ($133) $294 ($114) $1,924 Increase in cash (11,284) 2,497 (25,726) 18,212 Cash, beginning of period 31,159 43,104 45,601 27,389 Cash, end of period $19,875 $45,601 $19,875 $45,601

