Primitive Logic Receives 2016 Outstanding Informatica Partner of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Primitive Logic, the premier digital strategy, experience design, and technology services firm, is proud to announce that Informatica, the world's No. 1 provider of data management solutions, has named Primitive Logic as the 2016 Outstanding Informatica Partner of the Year -- the top rank awarded by Informatica at its recent Partner Kickoff in Las Vegas.

The Outstanding Informatica Partner of the Year Award represents Primitive Logic's outstanding performance in the areas of cloud integration architecture, cloud data integration, and master data management and builds on the momentum the company has built since formalizing its partnership with Informatica in January 2015. Since then, Primitive Logic has been named the 2015 Cloud Emerging Growth Partner of the Year and has continued to help market-leading companies implement the full suite of Informatica offerings.

The 2016 Informatica Partner of the Year Awards honor Informatica partners that have excelled and exhibited exceptional performance over the past year as participants in the worldwide Informatica Partner Program. Winners were selected based on the following criteria: performance, investment in skills, marketing campaign execution, revenue achievement, value add and new customers obtained. "Our 2016 Partner of the Year honorees all have brilliant records of success in creating new and mutual value with Informatica solutions," said Rodney Foreman, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem, Informatica.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as the Outstanding Informatica Partner of the Year for 2016," said Jill Reber, CEO, Primitive Logic. "We have worked with Informatica and their industry-leading solutions to solve complex data integration challenges for many mutual clients. We are excited to continue our strong partnership with Informatica in 2017 to empower our clients to thrive in the rapidly changing digital world."

Primitive Logic designs and builds an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaas) that clients can use to seamlessly integrate data stores and services in the cloud, on-premise or across both environments. This powerful integration platform allows businesses to quickly drive, develop and deploy integration solutions that are customized to their unique needs. By aligning client solutions with business priorities, Primitive Logic speeds return on investment while building a foundation for ongoing data integration solutions as business and technology continue to evolve.

About Primitive Logic:

Primitive Logic is determined to change the way the world thinks about consulting. Founded in 1984, Primitive Logic is the premier digital strategy, experience design, technology services firm developing and implementing solutions that create value for market-leading corporations. We provide full life-cycle management and execution services, from strategy and planning to creative, design, architecture, development, and implementation. Primitive Logic collaborates with clients to realize innovative strategy whether via web, cloud, or mobile, on any platform. We are proud to serve many of our original clients -- leading organizations in their industries -- allowing them to evolve as technology changes.

