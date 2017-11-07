Primo Water Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Sales and Profit Exceed Guidance with Record Results; Raises Full Year Outlook for Fiscal 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(Marketwired - Nov. 7, 2017) - Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Business Highlights:

Sales more than doubled to a record $82.2 million, above guidance

Refill sales increased approximately seven-fold to $51.3 million

Exchange sales increased 8.6% to $20.4 million

Dispenser sales increased 12.4% to $10.5 million

Net income more than doubled to $4.9 million, a record $0.14 per diluted share

Adjusted net income from continuing operations increased to $0.19 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased 169% to a record $18.0 million, above guidance

Record sell-thru of dispenser units of 169,000

(All comparisons above are with respect to the third quarter ended September 30, 2016)

"We are very pleased with our record sales and profitability, as well as continued strong consumer demand of our dispensers through the third quarter. These results reflect our entire organization's strong execution, particularly in the regions impacted by the hurricanes where we benefited from being a trusted water and dispenser solution for consumers," commented Matt Sheehan, Primo Water's Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our financial results demonstrate the strength of our recurring revenue and leverage model and our team's ability to deliver on our core strategies. Lastly, we continue to have confidence in our business and believe we are well positioned for long-term growth."

Third Quarter Results

Total sales more than doubled to $82.2 million from $35.5 million in the prior year quarter, with growth in all three reporting segments - Refill, Exchange and Dispensers. Results were positively impacted by recent hurricane activity in Texas and Florida and the timing of Dispenser shipments. Refill net sales increased to $51.3 million from $7.4 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the inclusion of sales from Glacier, which was acquired in December 2016. Exchange net sales increased 8.6% to $20.4 million from $18.8 million in the prior year quarter, driven by a 6.2% increase in U.S. same-store unit sales. We have experienced positive same-store unit growth in every quarter since becoming a public company in November 2010. Dispenser segment net sales increased 12.4% to $10.5 million from $9.3 million in the prior year quarter, due in part to the timing of shipments as well as strong sell-thru, which was 169,000 units in the third quarter.

Gross margin percentage was 30.3%, compared to 31.2% in the prior year quarter. The change in gross margin percentage is primarily due to the Glacier acquisition. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.9 million compared to $4.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily the result of the Glacier acquisition. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A decreased to 9.7% from 13.8% in the prior year quarter.

U.S. GAAP net income was $4.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share compared to $2.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $6.4 million or $0.19 per diluted share compared to $3.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled to $18.0 million from $6.7 million in the prior year quarter, driven by the increase in net sales and continued leverage of SG&A expenses.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Outlook

We are raising guidance for the full year of 2017 and now expects sales in the range of $284.5 million to $288.5 million, an increase from prior guidance of $283.5 million to $287.5 million. The Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $54.5 million to $55.8 million compared to prior guidance of $54.0 million to $55.5 million.

Chief Financial Officer Succession

As part of a structured succession, we announced today the retirement of our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Castaneda, effective January 2018. At that time David J. Mills, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, will succeed Mr. Castaneda as CFO.

Mr. Castaneda joined Primo as CFO in 2008, and has been instrumental in Primo's growth, including our initial public offering and the acquisition of Glacier Water. Mr. Mills joined Primo in 2009 as our Controller and was promoted to Vice President of Finance and Treasurer in 2011.

"Mark is a great leader and played a critical role in our company, our culture and our progress. Mark has led many major initiatives over the years that have positioned Primo for the future. We are excited to celebrate Mark's well-deserved retirement, while we are also very excited about David's leadership. We thank Mark for his decade of service to Primo as well as his continuing contributions as we work to complete the transition. Mark and David have partnered together closely for the last several years, and this announcement is another great example of our strong succession process," said Mr. Sheehan.

Mr. Mills has over 25 years' in finance and brings tremendous experience to the CFO role. Prior to joining Primo, Mr. Mills held the positions of Treasurer and Controller for InterAct Public Safety Systems, a private software company, and Director of Accounting and Financial Reporting at Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. Mr. Mills began his career in public accounting at Ernst & Young, where he last served as an Audit Senior Manager.

"David has been a key part of our management team and has proven his ability to lead. We are confident in his proven leadership, intelligence and passion as we continue to focus and invest in growing our business," Mr. Sheehan said.

We also announced today that Michael L. Cauthen will be promoted to Vice President of Finance, effective January 2018, reporting to Mr. Mills. Mr. Cauthen, who has been with Primo since 2011, previously served as our Senior Director of Finance and Controller.

"Michael has been a shining star for Primo for a long time. Michael has demonstrated that he is a strong business partner and he has earned this promotion," Mr. Sheehan said. "It's fun to watch stars perform in an organization and it's rewarding to see two talented leaders in David and Michael take on expanded roles and I am confident they will thrive in their new responsibilities."

About Primo Water Corporation

Primo Water Corporation (Nasdaq: PRMW) is North America's leading single source provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers sold through major retailers throughout the United States and Canada. For more information and to learn more about Primo Water, please visit our website at www.primowater.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are not based on historical fact and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements include the Company's financial guidance and those related to the Company's growth and integration plans and its realization of acquisition related synergies. These statements can otherwise be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "feel," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Owing to the uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, actual results could differ materially from those stated herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, adverse changes in the Company's relationships with its independent bottlers, distributors and suppliers, the loss of major retail customers of the Company or the reduction in volume or change in timing of purchases by major retail customers, lower than anticipated consumer and retailer acceptance of and demand for the Company's products and services, the entry of a competitor with greater resources into the marketplace, competition and other business conditions in the water and water dispenser industries in general, the Company's experiencing product liability, product recall or higher than anticipated rates of sales returns associated with product quality or safety issues, the loss of key Company personnel, dependence on key management information systems, changes in the regulatory framework governing the Company's business, the Company's inability to efficiently expand operations and capacity to meet growth, the Company's inability to develop, introduce and produce new product offerings within the anticipated timeframe or at all, the Company's inability to comply with its covenants in its credit facility,

significant liabilities or costs associated with litigation or other legal proceedings, general economic conditions, the possible adverse effects that decreased discretionary consumer spending may have on the Company's business, difficulties with the successful integration and realization of the anticipated benefits and synergies from the Glacier Water acquisition, including incorporation of internal controls and critical information technology systems such as management information systems and related tools, failure to manage our expanded operations following the Glacier Water acquisition, the incurrence of costs related to the Glacier Water acquisition, changes to the Company's board of directors and management in connection with the Glacier Water acquisition, the impact of the loss or non-retention of certain key personnel after the Glacier Water acquisition, the termination or renegotiation of agreements with customers, suppliers and other business partners in connection with the Glacier Water acquisition, the possibility that the Company's financial results following the Glacier Water acquisition may differ materially from the unaudited pro forma financial statements that were previously made available, the restrictions imposed upon our business as a result the restrictive covenants contained in our credit agreements, the possibility that we may fail to generate sufficient cash flow to service our debt obligations, and the negative effects that global capital and credit market issues may have on our liquidity, the costs of our borrowing and our operations of our suppliers, bottlers, distributors and customers as well as other risks described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2017 and its subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect management's analysis as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to revise these statements to reflect subsequent developments, other than in its regular, quarterly earnings releases or as otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, we provide investors with information related to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income from continuing operations, which are not financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the income (loss) from continuing operations before depreciation and amortization; interest expense, net; provision for income taxes; non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability; non-cash stock-based compensation expense; non-recurring and acquisition-related costs; and (gain) loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment and other.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations less the provision for income taxes, change in fair value of the warrant liability, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring and acquisition-related costs, and (gain) loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment.

We believe these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Management uses these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are also presented to our board of directors and adjusted EBITDA is used in our credit agreements.

Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-U.S. GAAP measures exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations.

FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW Primo Water Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales $ 82,207 $ 35,504 $ 217,762 $ 102,185 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales 57,273 24,435 154,166 71,351 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,939 4,909 26,703 14,715 Non-recurring and acquisition-related costs 158 655 7,583 1,094 Depreciation and amortization 6,358 2,397 19,571 7,225 (Gain) loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment (72) 158 (90) 570 Total operating costs and expenses 71,656 32,554 207,933 94,955 Income from operations 10,551 2,950 9,829 7,230 Interest expense, net 5,153 477 15,177 1,436 Change in fair value of warrant liability - - 3,220 - Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 5,398 2,473 (8,568) 5,794 Provision for income taxes 451 - 823 - Income (loss) from continuing operations 4,947 2,473 (9,391) 5,794 Loss from discontinued operations - (17) - (43) Net income (loss) $ 4,947 $ 2,456 $ (9,391) $ 5,751 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ (0.28) $ 0.21 Loss from discontinued operations - (0.01) - (0.01) Net income (loss) $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ (0.28) $ 0.20 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $ (0.28) $ 0.19 Loss from discontinued operations - - - - Net income (loss) $ 0.14 $ 0.08 $ (0.28) $ 0.19 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 33,525 28,900 33,086 28,066 Diluted 34,653 30,210 33,086 29,843 Primo Water Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Segment net sales Refill $ 51,287 $ 7,355 $ 131,814 $ 20,512 Exchange 20,435 18,821 55,301 52,323 Dispensers 10,485 9,328 30,647 29,350 Total net sales $ 82,207 $ 35,504 $ 217,762 $ 102,185 Segment income (loss) from operations Refill 15,413 3,642 35,619 9,959 Exchange 6,039 5,659 16,572 15,787 Dispensers 970 733 2,657 2,216 Corporate (5,427) (3,874) (17,955) (11,843) Non-recurring and acquisition-related costs (158) (655) (7,583) (1,094) Depreciation and amortization (6,358) (2,397) (19,571) (7,225) Gain (loss) on disposal and impairment of property and equipment 72 (158) 90 (570) $ 10,551 $ 2,950 $ 9,829 $ 7,230

Primo Water Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value data) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,250 $ 15,586 Accounts receivable, net 22,300 14,121 Inventories 6,542 6,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,824 3,086 Total current assets 36,916 38,975 Bottles, net 4,380 4,152 Property and equipment, net 102,176 100,331 Intangible assets, net 145,891 149,457 Goodwill 92,999 91,709 Investment in Glacier securities ($3,838 available-for-sale, at fair value) 6,467 6,408 Other assets 542 353 Total assets $ 389,371 $ 391,385 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,101 $ 13,788 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,496 16,922 Current portion of long-term debt and capital leases 3,555 2,183 Total current liabilities 37,152 32,893 Long-term debt and capital leases, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 270,386 270,264 Deferred tax liability, net 11,976 13,607 Warrant liability - 8,180 Other long-term liabilities 2,045 2,069 Total liabilities 321,559 327,013 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value - 70,000 shares authorized, 29,908 and 29,305 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 30 29 Additional paid-in capital 326,427 325,779 Common stock warrants 18,892 7,492 Accumulated deficit (276,784 ) (267,393 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (753 ) (1,535 ) Total stockholders' equity 67,812 64,372 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 389,371 $ 391,385

Primo Water Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (9,391 ) $ 5,751 Less: Loss from discontinued operations - (43 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations (9,391 ) 5,794 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,571 7,225 (Gain) loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment (90 ) 570 Stock-based compensation expense 4,611 1,556 Non-cash interest (income) expense (51 ) 83 Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,220 - Deferred income tax expense 823 - Realized foreign currency exchange loss (gain) and other, net 169 (144 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,480 ) (4,680 ) Inventories (351 ) (1,236 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (956 ) (268 ) Accounts payable 7,611 1,693 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,036 ) 702 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,650 11,295 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (13,434 ) (7,397 ) Purchases of bottles, net of disposals (2,120 ) (1,933 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 167 32 Additions to intangible assets (113 ) (49 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,500 ) (9,347 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility 2,500 - Payments under Revolving Credit Facility (2,500 ) - Borrowings under prior Revolving Credit Facility - 33,500 Payments under prior Revolving Credit Facility - (33,500 ) Term loan and capital lease payments (3,107 ) (187 ) Stock option and employee stock purchase activity and other, net (3,088 ) (1,022 ) Debt issuance costs and other (261 ) (256 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,456 ) (1,465 ) Cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations - (89 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (30 ) 82 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,336 ) 476 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 15,586 1,826 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,250 $ 2,302

Primo Water Corporation Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4,947 $ 2,473 $ (9,391 ) $ 5,794 Depreciation and amortization 6,358 2,397 19,571 7,225 Interest expense, net 5,153 477 15,177 1,436 Provision for income taxes 451 - 823 - EBITDA 16,909 5,347 26,180 14,455 Change in fair value of warrant liability - - 3,220 - Non-cash, stock-based compensation expense 933 510 4,611 1,556 Non-recurring and acquisition-related costs 158 655 7,583 1,094 Gain (loss) on disposal and impairment of property and equipment and other 25 198 174 688 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,025 $ 6,710 $ 41,768 $ 17,793