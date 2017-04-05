Primoris Services Corporation Announces Industrial Award Valued at Approximately $10 Million

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Primoris Services Corporation ( NASDAQ : PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced a new industrial award valued at approximately $10 million. The contract was secured by Primoris Energy Services' industrial division, part of the Energy segment. This award was signed in the first quarter of 2017 and will therefore be included in the first quarter backlog calculation.

The project was awarded by a major energy infrastructure company for work on their natural gas transmission pipeline system in North Carolina.

The project involves the installation of piping and yard valves for bi-directional flow at existing mainline compressor stations. The purpose of the work is to facilitate the reversal of gas flow in the pipeline system.

Work on this project is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2017, and completion is expected in the fourth quarter of 2017.

