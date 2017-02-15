Primoris Services Corporation Announces Louisiana Heavy Civil Award Valued at Over $124 Million

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Primoris Services Corporation ( NASDAQ : PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced a new heavy civil award valued at over $124 million. The contract was secured by the heavy civil division of James Construction Group, part of the East Construction Services segment.

The project was awarded by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and is located in Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes.

The award is for the reconstruction of approximately seven miles of Interstate 10. Project scope consists of widening ten bridges and replacing two bridges, drainage structures, asphalt paving with associated earthwork and base course, concrete railing, lighting, signage and pavement markings.

Work is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2017 and to be completed in the third quarter of 2019.

