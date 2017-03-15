Primoris Services Corporation Announces Opening of EPC Business Unit

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Primoris Services Corporation ( NASDAQ : PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced it is opening an engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") business focused on small-to-midsized capital projects for the refining, petrochemical, and gas-processing industries. The business unit will specialize in process, civil, structural, mechanical, instrument, and electrical EPC services. Market segments served by the unit include refining, petrochemical, mid-stream gases, industrial gases, and industrial groups with facilities needing complete EPC services, updates, or repair.

The new business unit, Primoris Design & Construction ("PDC"), will be headquartered in Tyler, TX and will be led by two individuals who have a combined sixty years of relevant industry experience. They have formed a dedicated, unified, and experienced team with long-standing relationships within these industries. PDC's first day of operations will be April 3, 2017.

David King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris, commented, "PDC will allow us to successfully address the market opportunities both by providing engineering services as well as using our fabrication and construction capabilities. We decided to address the market opportunity organically, since we believe this will best use our investment capital. PDC will be an integral part of Primoris' diversified portfolio."

