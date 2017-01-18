Primoris Services Corporation Provides Update on $680 Million Pipeline Construction Award

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Primoris Services Corporation ( NASDAQ : PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced that Spring Ridge Constructors, a joint venture of four pipeline construction companies including Primoris' Rockford Corporation, has awarded four spreads valued at over $680 million to Rockford. Rockford is a part of the Primoris' West Construction Services segment.

The awards are for a natural gas pipeline to bring natural gas to Virginia and North Carolina for electric generation and utility customer needs. The Rockford spreads are for 177 miles of 20", 36" and 42" diameter pipeline.

Construction will take place over two years and is anticipated to begin in early 2018. The current construction schedule calls for three spreads to be constructed in 2018 and the fourth spread in 2019. As the regulatory process proceeds, it is possible that Spring Ridge Constructors may re-allocate the spreads based on timing of permits and construction capacity of the four joint venture partners.

Prior to the spreads being assigned by Spring Ridge Contractors, Primoris estimated Rockford's portion of this project to be approximately $625 million and included that amount in backlog during the third quarter of 2016. The additional $55 million will be included in fourth quarter 2016 backlog to bring the total project award value to $680 million.

