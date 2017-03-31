Primoris Services Corporation to Host & Webcast Analyst Day on April 7, 2017

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Primoris Services Corporation ( NASDAQ : PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") announced today that it will host and webcast its 2017 Analyst Day on April 7, 2017 at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida. Management will provide presentations and answer questions about operations and market opportunities throughout the morning portion of the event. The management presentations will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. EST on April 7, 2017 and conclude at approximately 11:00am EST. Following the morning session, attendees will participate in a tour of a nearby pipeline construction project.

Both the webcast and the presentation slides used during the event will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.prim.com on the day of the event. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company's website following the event.

Please note that anyone may listen to the webcast of the event, but due to space limitations, attendance at the event is by invitation only and restricted to the institutional investment community. No media are allowed at the event. For more information, please contact Kate Tholking at (214) 740-5615 or ktholking@prim.com.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company's national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with regard to the Company's future performance. Words such as "estimated," "believes," "expects," "projects," "may," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, those described in this press release and those detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and other portions of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2016, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

