Princeton Identity Delivers Powerful Iris Recognition Technology in the New Samsung Galaxy Note8

Following a successful Galaxy S8 launch, Samsung adds iris recognition to the new Galaxy Note8

HAMILTON, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Following the integration of Princeton Identity's iris recognition technology into the Samsung Galaxy S8 earlier this year, Princeton Identity Inc., the identity management company, today announced its technology is one of the core features of Samsung Galaxy Note8. Designed for the brand's power users and enterprise customers who require the highest levels of security for their devices, Galaxy Note8 is the ideal device for meeting the demands of both work and life. With this added layer of security, Samsung's power users can trust their Galaxy Note8 is protected.

"The future is here," said Mark Clifton, Chief Executive Officer, Princeton Identity. "Biometric tech is changing the way we interact with devices and we're moving toward a world where you are the password. We're excited that Samsung shares this vision and are proud to continue working alongside them as partners to bring our vision to life."

The full suite of Princeton Identity's products, including biometric identity readers and software systems, makes identity management more convenient, accurate and reliable than ever before. By integrating Princeton Identity's technology into other systems including access control and financial transactions, individuals, businesses and nations can simplify identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Today, Princeton Identity's technology is incorporated in manufacturing facilities, sports complexes, and airports.

For more information, visit www.princetonidentity.com.

About Princeton Identity

Princeton Identity is the identity management company that makes security more convenient, accurate and reliable than ever before. Using iris recognition and other biometric technology, Princeton Identity enables businesses, global organizations and borders to simplify identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Formerly a division within SRI International, Princeton Identity spun out as an independent venture in August 2016. For more information, visit http://princetonidentity.com/.