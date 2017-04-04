Princeton Identity Introduces IOM Access200, Identity Management for Easy Access Control and Increased Security

Multimodal and multifactor biometric technology offers the most secure and convenient security solution

PRINCETON, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Princeton Identity Inc., the identity management company, today announced the new IOM Access200 a superior, feature-rich biometric solution with the ability to provide flexibility for various access control applications. The company's first new product as a standalone company, the IOM Access200 is a cost-effective solution that marries convenience with security in a compact, attractive and sleek design featuring multimodal (face & iris) and multifactor capabilities (PIN & card). Utilizing patented technologies for convenience to end users and flexibility to solution providers, the IOM Access200 is easily configurable and works with variety of protocols (including OSDP) to provide end-to-end security.

Installed as a wall-mounted unit, the IOM Access200 effortlessly processes identification with a quick glance at any point of entrance where secure access is needed. Known to be fast, convenient and intuitive, Princeton Identity's recognition technology reduces breeches and increases the level of protection to become one of the most accurate and secure ways for identity management. The IOM Access200 creates a seamless experience that is ideal for both indoor and outdoor operations including college and corporate campuses, critical infrastructures, correctional facilities, airports, data centers and more. Additionally, the system's distributed architecture allows users to network any number of readers throughout a facility.

"Today's security methods are often impractical for consumers, but any security product that is quick and simple to use is perceived as ineffective," said Mark Clifton, Chief Executive Officer at Princeton Identity. "When it comes to access control, you no longer need to sacrifice security for convenience, and the new IOM Access200 proves that by offering accurate and secure identity management powered by biometrics."

"Our patented technology packs a lot of power and simplicity for end users and solution providers and is an optimal solution for all facilities," said Kevin Richards, Chief Technology Officer at Princeton Identity. "Organizations can quickly verify large amounts of individuals without compromising protection."

Additional IOM Access200 product features include:

Multiple modalities including dual or single iris recognition, face capture, card readers or configurable PIN pads

Touch screen for an easy user interface and initiated from a motion sensor, card or screen swipe

Various operating modes including identification and verification or enrollment (ISO compliant)

Two-way communication

Integration with web-based identity services or common access control systems

Liveness/anti-spoofing capabilities

Secure processing and data encryption on the network

Variance to support enrollment quality images and outdoor operations

CE and UL approved and FCC certified

IOM Access200 will be available in fall 2017. Princeton Identity will showcase the IOM Access200 at ISC West in Las Vegas on April 5-7 in booth #7079. For more information and to pre-order the IOM Access200, visit www.princetonidentity.com.

About Princeton Identity

Princeton Identity is the identity management company that makes security more convenient, accurate and reliable than ever before. Using iris recognition and other biometric technology, Princeton Identity enables businesses, global organizations and borders to simplify identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Formerly a division within SRI International, Princeton Identity spun out as an independent venture in August 2016. For more information, visit http://princetonidentity.com/.