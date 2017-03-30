Princeton Identity Iris Technology Featured in Samsung Galaxy S8

Iris recognition technology offers increased convenience and security

PRINCETON, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Princeton Identity Inc., the identity management company, today announced its patented iris recognition technology is featured in the Samsung Galaxy S8. With Princeton Identity's iris recognition technology, consumers can easily unlock their phones with a quick glance at their device, making the Galaxy S8 one of the most secure smartphones.

Iris recognition captures over 200 points of an individual's iris, making it more secure than a fingerprint scan. Rather than use a pin code, password or nothing at all, Princeton Identity's iris recognition technology gives users increased security along with significantly improved convenience. Additionally, since iris recognition is up to 100,000 times more resistant to false positives than other forms of biometric security, consumers and enterprises can trust their Galaxy S8 is protected.

"Iris recognition is key in the next wave of mobile," said Mark Clifton, Chief Executive Officer, Princeton Identity. "From unlocking smartphones to managing building access, iris recognition is one of the most reliable and accurate ways to address today's security challenges. We are thrilled Samsung has selected our iris recognition technology for global consumer and enterprise use within the Galaxy S8 and are confident that additional applications will quickly follow."

"To further strengthen and streamline the security of our mobile devices, our engineers worked closely with Princeton Identity to incorporate its patented iris biometrics technology into Galaxy S8," said DJ Koh, President, Mobile Communication Business, Samsung Electronics. "We know our enterprise customers will appreciate the added layer of security that comes with iris recognition technology, while consumers will appreciate the added convenience and simplicity of a smartphone that can be unlocked with a quick glance."

The full suite of Princeton Identity's products makes identity management more convenient, accurate and reliable than ever before, and include biometric identity readers and software systems to manage identities and authenticate users. By integrating these products into other systems including access control and financial transactions, individuals, businesses and nations can simplify identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Today, Princeton Identity's technology is incorporated in manufacturing facilities, sports complexes, and airports.

