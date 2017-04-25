Princeton Pharmatech Deploys Maxta Hyperconvergence Solution to Boost IT Performance, Cut Cost and Reduce Complexity

MxSP software enables leading contract research organization to overcome storage and network challenges of legacy infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Maxta Inc., a leading provider of software-centric hyperconvergence, today announced that Princeton Pharmatech LLC has implemented an MxSP® software solution as part of an IT refresh designed to overcome storage and network performance issues associated with its legacy three-tier infrastructure that had hindered the company's commitment to deliver projects on time, every time.

Princeton Pharmatech is a specialized contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical biostatistics and SAS programming services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies and research institutes. Founded in 2008, and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, the company has provided clinical trial services in a variety of therapeutic areas leading to Investigational New Drug (IND) and New Drug Application (NDA) submissions in the U.S., Europe and Japan. The company is renowned for its ability to provide solutions to complex issues with high standards of precision, a key part of its commitment to ensuring its clients' projects are conducted accurately, efficiently and promptly.

When it came time to perform a hardware refresh, Princeton Pharmatech wanted to explore options beyond its existing servers, storage arrays and SAN. After considering and rejecting various alternatives, the company heard about hyperconverged appliances and began a deeper investigation.

When proprietary hyperconverged appliances proved to be too expensive, the company turned to Maxta, which is recognized for providing innovative capabilities via a software-centric hyperconvergence architecture.

"Maxta works really well for us," said Liviu Elama, Princeton Pharmatech partner and infrastructure architect. "They have helped us get rid of the storage and complexity issues we were facing. In fact, the simplicity was one thing that I wasn't expecting. It just works. You forget that you have storage to maintain. It's just there and it works."

Maxta MxSP software helps organizations of any size transform complex and costly virtualized infrastructure into a more agile, efficient configuration by converging traditionally separate compute and storage tiers to create a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI). The result is dramatically simpler management and significant cost savings by eliminating the need for expensive and complicated storage area networks and storage arrays.

Maxta software-centric HCI solutions offer unparalleled freedom of choice in servers, storage and virtualization platforms, eliminating expensive vendor lock-in and creating much greater flexibility than proprietary HCI appliances. MxSP-enabled clusters support any standard x86-based server configuration. Clusters may be scaled up or scaled out in increments as small as a single storage device or server at a time. Compute-only nodes may also be added to scale computing power independently of storage capacity, eliminating the typical over-provisioning of resources when scaling proprietary appliances.

"As Princeton Pharmatech discovered, not all HCI solutions are created equal -- there are significant differences that can impact an organizations' ability to attain the simplicity, agility and cost efficiency they require," said Yoram Novick, founder and chief executive, Maxta Inc. "With Maxta, customers can realize all the benefits of hyperconvergence at significantly less cost than traditional infrastructures and proprietary hyperconverged appliances. We're pleased that MxSP software has enabled Princeton Pharmatech to enjoy these benefits while helping them maintain the level of excellence for which they are known."

About Maxta

Maxta is redefining enterprise IT infrastructure through a groundbreaking approach to hyperconvergence that dramatically simplifies operation while delivering much greater agility and cost savings. Our award-winning MxSP software and MaxDeploy appliances offer unparalleled freedom of choice in servers, storage devices and server virtualization platforms, while eliminating the need for complex and costly storage arrays. For more information, visit us at www.maxta.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.