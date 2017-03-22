Pristine Advisers Presents Live Webinar: Emerging Markets CEFs as a Legacy Product

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - City of London Investment Management Company Limited announced today that they will be hosting a live Webinar under Pristine Advisers and CEFNetwork regarding Emerging Markets Closed-End Funds as a Legacy Product on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 3:00 pm ET.

Presented by Barry M. Olliff, CEO and CIO, City of London Investment Management Company Limited:

Over 50 years' experience in the Closed-End Fund (CEF) sector

Founder of City of London Investment Management Company Limited (1991)

Significant experience in both London and US markets

City of London Investment Management Company Limited

$4.3 billion in Funds Under Management

Primarily invested in Emerging Markets CEFs; $1.1 billion of exposure to US Emerging Markets CEF universe

Trades CEFs across four offices in the UK, US, Singapore and Dubai

Introduced first "Statement on Corporate Governance and Voting Policy for Closed-End Funds" in 1999. (Now in its Tenth Edition)

The presentation:

Emerging Markets CEFs have been at historically-wide discount levels for three years

Investment Fees are high, while returns are below index

Corporate governance standards are exceptionally poor

Shareholders have had no voice

These CEFs are 'Legacy' products that cannot be repaired

"We believe that a new breed of better designed, lower cost, conflict of interest free, Emerging Markets CEF products will emerge in the future, after the Legacy funds are removed, and shareholder's faith in the marketplace will be restored." -- Barry M. Olliff

Please join us for this informative event -- which also offers CFP Credit, and will be replayed and transcribed as well (although you must register to receive).

The event is a must for all parties involved in the closed-end fund and/or investment community -- to understand City of London's stance on the markets, corporate governance, transparency and their views on rectifying the current state of these markets.

You may register at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8357675236728487939

Contact us with any questions, comments or concerns.