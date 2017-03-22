Pristine Advisers Presents Live Webinar: Emerging Markets CEFs as a Legacy Product

SOURCE: Pristine Advisers
March 22, 2017 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - City of London Investment Management Company Limited announced today that they will be hosting a live Webinar under Pristine Advisers and CEFNetwork regarding Emerging Markets Closed-End Funds as a Legacy Product on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 3:00 pm ET.
Presented by Barry M. Olliff, CEO and CIO, City of London Investment Management Company Limited:
City of London Investment Management Company Limited
The presentation:
Please join us for this informative event -- which also offers CFP Credit, and will be replayed and transcribed as well (although you must register to receive).
The event is a must for all parties involved in the closed-end fund and/or investment community -- to understand City of London's stance on the markets, corporate governance, transparency and their views on rectifying the current state of these markets.
You may register at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8357675236728487939
Contact us with any questions, comments or concerns.
Pristine Advisers
631-756-2486 Email Contact
