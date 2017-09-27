Private Jet Firm ExcelAire Adds Hawker 800 to Fleet

RONKONKOMA, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - ExcelAire (www.excelaire.com), one of the nation's premier boutique aircraft management and charter companies, today announced the addition of a Hawker 800 midsize private jet to its fleet.

"The new Hawker 800 provides our customers with yet another option for domestic and international travel," said Rob Sherry, Senior Vice President of Operations for ExcelAire. "The Hawker is ideal for trips from New York to Florida or the Caribbean, and features a spacious cabin for comfortable travel."

The Hawker 800 seats eight passengers in its standup cabin. This aircraft offers the largest, most comfortable interior of any comparable midsize aircraft, and a cabin-accessible baggage compartment. The Hawker features state-of-the-art entertainment systems, which includes Gogo and other passenger amenities.

ExcelAire provides unmatched levels of service to aircraft owners and charter customers. With a team of private jet travel professionals, ExcelAire exceeds even the highest expectations and ensures that each trip is executed flawlessly. Its skilled ground crew and concierge staff handle all trip details with courtesy and professionalism.

About ExcelAire

A Hawthorne Global Aviation Services company, ExcelAire specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management and maintenance. Further information about the ExcelAire fleet, including photos and individual aircraft specifications, is available at www.excelaire.com, or by calling 631-737-0477.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), including Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance; the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance and the Sioux Gateway Airport FBO in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX) offers private jet maintenance and avionics. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.