Private Jet Firm ExcelAire Receives Highest Industry Ratings for Safety: Renews ARG/US Platinum, Wyvern Wingman and IS-BAO Stage 2 Designations

Participates in the new FAA Safety Management System Voluntary Program (SMSVP)

RONKONKOMA, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - ExcelAire, the premier boutique aircraft management and charter company, today announced it has again achieved the highest level of safety designations, including ARG/US Platinum and Wyvern Wingman. In addition, ExcelAire renewed its International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Stage 2 certification and is working towards Stage 3.

ExcelAire is among the four percent of aircraft operators that have earned an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a designation that ExcelAire has achieved since 2012. ARG/US Platinum status is awarded only to those private jet operators who meet the industry's highest standards and have demonstrated successful implementation of industry best safety practices for operations and maintenance.

In addition to the Platinum rating by ARG/US, ExcelAire has taken the necessary steps to go above and beyond the requirements for aircraft safety and maintenance and achieve Wyvern Wingman status for the 17th consecutive year. With this designation, ExcelAire is one of a few operators who maintain transparent safety data in the online database and successfully pass a rigorous Wingman Standard Audit every two years.

"At ExcelAire, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and excellence in the industry," said John Reese, Director of Safety, Security and Standards for ExcelAire. "Our customers have the added assurance of the ARG/US Platinum, Wyvern Wingman and IS-BAO independent third party audits, further validating our high levels of excellence in operations, maintenance and safety."

He added, "We are also the first of 10 eligible operators in our region to become an active applicant for the FAA's Safety Management System Voluntary Program (SMSVP). Our aggressive pursuit of full safety compliance with this new FAA standard puts us at the forefront of the aviation safety community. We expected to be fully compliant with the FAA SMSVP by late 2017."

About ExcelAire

A Hawthorne Global Aviation Services company, ExcelAire specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance, and sales. Further information about the ExcelAire fleet, including photos and individual aircraft specifications, is available at www.excelaire.com, or by calling 631-737-0477.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates five premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO) located at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP); Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) and Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL). It also has private jet charter and maintenance operations at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Wis. (KEAU) and private jet maintenance operations at Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Ala. (KTCL). For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.