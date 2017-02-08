Privilege Management of Insider Risk and Channel Momentum Drive Significant Growth for BeyondTrust in Fiscal Year 2016

BeyondTrust extends market leadership position through record growth in new and existing customer implementations of privileged access management solutions

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced extremely strong 2016 results, with a significant revenue increase, hundreds of new customers, strong profit margins and a growing channel. 2016 highlights include:

Significant overall growth driven by 100% growth in PowerBroker Password Safe

Over 100% growth in channel-generated business in the US

Over 95% growth in multi-product sales, demonstrating that customers value the breadth and depth of the solution set

Over 90% renewal rates for privileged access management solutions, proving that customers continue to receive value from our solutions

Continued double-digit profit margins

With these results, the company extended its leadership position with the most comprehensive privileged access management (PAM) solution available today.

In 2016, BeyondTrust helped nearly 500 new customers reduce insider risks and close external security gaps. In addition to adding hundreds of new customers, organizations are leveraging the value of the integrated platform to satisfy maturing privilege requirements, enabling BeyondTrust to expand relationships with existing customers.

"Today, thousands of customers, including over half of the Fortune 100, rely on BeyondTrust to eliminate data breaches from insider privilege abuse and external hacking attacks," said Kevin Hickey, President and CEO, BeyondTrust. "As a $100M+ global software company, we provide all the necessary privileged access management solutions that security and IT teams demand in the efficiency of a single platform."

Continued Innovation

BeyondTrust customers benefitted from the following significant advancements over the past year:

Strategic Partnerships

BeyondTrust greatly expanded its partner engagement in 2016:

A global distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor has enabled the company to expand its footprint globally and develop a global channel program capable of recruiting and onboarding new solution provider partners around the world.

BeyondTrust joined the Intel Security Innovation Alliance certifying PowerBroker for Windows with McAfee's ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO). The certified integration links the patented industry leader for least privilege management on Windows with McAfee's ePO and provides a unified approach to least privilege and endpoint security.

New Technology Alliance Program launched to help organizations develop best-of-breed PAM solutions.

Key partnerships in Latin America including Net Connection of Brazil, NEC Colombia, and ISecurity QA of Chile expand BeyondTrust's Partner Group in the region and work closely with Westcon-Comstor to gain access to the support and go-to-market strategies available through the new alliance.

BeyondTrust joined the FireEye Cyber Security Coalition designed to enhance the abilities of joint customers to more quickly detect and respond to cyber threats.

Key partnerships with companies like Simeio bring flexible managed identity service and technical expertise to help organizations accelerate PAM projects by offering BeyondTrust solutions as a service.

Partnerships with respected identity and access management solution providers such as KeyData, Novacoast, Sila Solutions Group and SDG Corporation.

Industry Recognition

BeyondTrust is proud to be recognized as the Privileged Access Management leader:

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust