PRMI Loan Officers Recognized as Tops in the Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - More than 25 Loan Originators at Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) were ranked as tops in the mortgage industry from Scotsman Guide, National Mortgage News, and Mortgage Executive Magazine, three major publications in the mortgage lending profession.

These prestigious recognitions were given to those who have distinguished themselves by producing a personal volume of at least $30 million in home loans in 2016. The purpose of the awards is to recognize and celebrate the service, dedication, and hard work Loan Officers put into serving their customers during the home loan process.

"We are extremely proud of our Loan Officers here at PRMI, and to have them listed among the top in the nation really speaks to their ability and dedication to families across America," said David Zitting, PRMI's CEO. "We are both honored and privileged that they have chosen to be part of our organization."

The Loan Officers were ranked among entries from thousands of individuals across the country and each publication released the results between March and April.

To view the list of PRMI's Loan Officers, www.primaryresidentialmortgage.com/about-us/our-blog/americas-top-loan-originators.php

ABOUT PRMI

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) was founded in 1998 by Dave Zitting, Jeff Zitting and Steve Chapman. PRMI has grown into a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation with over 1,800 employees and nearly 250 branches. The company is licensed in 49 states and serves all segments of the market. PRMI is a privately held company that focuses primarily on traditional residential loan products. For information on PRMI, please visit www.PrimaryResidentialMortgage.com PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.