Pro Ace Heating: Vancouver Furnace Repair Company Explains Why It's Time to Invest in a New Gas Furnace

Vancouver furnace repair company explains how gas furnaces can save money and power

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - As a Vancouver-based furnace repair company, the technicians at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services are used to working with all types of equipment. When the mercury starts to drop, some customers may want to consider converting to gas. Although electric heat certainly has its advantages, a high efficiency gas furnace can result in saved energy dollars each month. For more, go to: http://acecare.ca/specials/?daily-deals=92-high-effiency-furnance-replacement.

There are 3 primary benefits when it comes to a forced air gas furnace-reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Reliability

Gas appliances are known for their durability. When properly installed, a forced air gas furnace can provide many years of reliable heating. With proper maintenance and cleaning, the appliances offer a safe and fast way to keep a living space warm and toasty.

Efficiency

Combustion allows for fast and efficient operation, and with a forced air gas furnace temperature regulation is often smoother and more accurate throughout the home.

Cost Savings

While installing a gas furnace does require a significant investment upfront, the energy savings tend to make up for it very quickly. Because of the high rate of energy efficiency, these appliances cost less to operate than electric or hydronic heaters.

With over 20 years in service and over 75,000 clients in the lower mainland, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd. offers reasonable rates for installing and maintaining furnaces of all makes and models. In addition, all new installations include a lifetime warranty on the heat exchanger, 10 years warranty on parts, and a 1 year labor warranty. To learn more, call Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd. at 604-293-3770.

About the Company

Serving Vancouver for over 17 years with 75,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to http://acecare.ca or call 604-293-3770.