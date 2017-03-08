Pro rodeo cowboys hit the slopes to support the Canadian Pro Rodeo Sports Medicine Team

The 5th Annual Canadian Cowboy Ski Race hits the slopes March 18th at Mount Norquay

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - It's not often skiers at Mount Norquay get passed by someone in fringed chaps and a cowboy hat, but on March 18th, it will be commonplace. The 5th annual Canadian Cowboy Ski Race will see pro rodeo athletes from across Canada come together to raise money for the Canadian Pro Rodeo Sports Medicine Team (CPRSMT) and the newly formed Ty Pozzobon Foundation (TPF) in a unique and entertaining way -- a downhill ski cross race, for a lot of people who don't ski...

"We started with the idea of having a Canadian version of the Cowboy Downhill in Steamboat, CO," says Ted Stovin, one of the event organizers. "Now we are proud to have four years of raising money for the sports medicine team while having a LOT of fun!"

The event was launched in 2013 and saw over 50 cowboys and cowgirls race down the front face of Lake Louise in full rodeo garb. The race, along with the supper and auction following it raised nearly $14 000 for the Canadian Pro Rodeo Sports Medicine Team. Since then, the event has raised over $50 000. This year, proceeds will also support the Ty Pozzobon Foundation, an organization created recently to protect and support the health and well-being of rodeo competitors inside and outside the arena. The TPF has the goal of placing and or assisting funding the CPRSMT at every professional rodeo event in Canada.

"We are such an integral part of the rodeo industry," says Brandon Thome, Vice President of the CPRSMT. "It's a fun way to get the funding we need to improve our services and make it more affordable for rodeos to bring us in for events. And no, we didn't have to treat anyone on the hill last year!"

Professional steer wrestler Chance Butterfield adds, "It's only fitting that we help them (the CPRSMT) out after they help us out so often. I am so excited to be able to participate in this one of a kind fundraiser. It's also fun for us athletes to catch up and compete in a different way in the off season too."

Event registration begins at 8:30 am and the first downhill race takes place at noon. The public is encouraged to cheer on their favourite cowboy or cowgirl and to watch from anywhere along the race course. The day concludes with the Stampede Race where all competitors race at once in a mad dash for the finish line gold buckle.

Media are invited to attend at any time -- interview and photo opportunities will be available throughout the day and on-hill videography and photography vantage points are also available.

Check out the video of last year's event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fh0KPirVisQ&index=1&list=PLHD4FYhNe-TIKQ4c4Ol7XpszE3kdE9CTs

Visit CanadianCowboySkiRace.com for registration, tickets sales and more event info.