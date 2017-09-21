Judges say MDV's patented LeveLift™ technology makes users "nearly superhuman"

HESSTON, KS--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Hustler Turf Equipment, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment, today announced that its Maximum Duty Vehicle™ (MDV) was named the top ATV/UTV in the 2017 Pro Tool Innovation Awards.

The competition judges announced the winners on Sept. 11, highlighting the MDV's capability to multiply the abilities of one person, therefore helping them to get any job done more quickly and efficiently.

"Hustler's Maximum Duty Vehicle makes you nearly superhuman with the ability to lift up to 750 pounds from ground level and carry your load more than 35 MPH," the award judges said in a statement announcing the winners. "Since the MDV multiplies your own abilities, you can spread the crew out to get more work done more quickly or just be able to do more on your own than you could before."

The MDV signifies Hustler's first entry into the utility vehicle or side-by-side category.

Its innovative feature, LeveLift™, is a patented, labor-saving cargo box that allows users to lift up to 750 pounds from the ground and dump material from any point in its arc of motion. The cutting-edge technology makes the MDV ideal for anyone seeking to lift and transport heavy materials, including farmers and ranchers, university facilities managers, municipality workers, parks and recreation employees, and people on industrial campuses.

"Hustler is thrilled that the Pro Tool Innovation Awards agrees with what our customers already have told us; the MDV is a game-changer," said Adam Mullet, Hustler Turf's vice president of sales and marketing in North America. "We spent almost a decade developing the MDV and to see it recognized by the UTV industry is extremely gratifying."

The Pro Tool Innovation Awards, founded in 2013, are judged by professional tradesmen and the editorial staff of Pro Tool Reviews.

To learn more about Hustler Turf and its products, or to locate your Hustler dealer, visit www.hustlerturf.com

About Hustler Turf Equipment and Excel Industries, Inc.

About Hustler Turf Equipment and Excel Industries, Inc. Founded in 1960 and based in Hesston, Kansas, Excel Industries is a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment. Excel introduced the world's first zero-turn mower under the Hustler brand, in 1964. Excel Industries has a global distribution network of more than 2,200 U.S. dealers and 50 distributors worldwide.