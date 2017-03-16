PROACTIS Achieves 100 Percent Satisfaction Rate in Survey of North American Customers

Latest Customer Survey Results Show Technology and Services Provider Scores High in Customer Satisfaction, Outstanding Performance

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - PROACTIS ( AIM : PHD), a global Spend Control and eProcurement solution provider, has achieved 100 percent customer satisfaction in North America for the fourth time in five years. In its latest customer satisfaction survey, the leading procurement technology provider was praised for its outstanding platform and services performance, ability to meet customer needs and for the adaptability of its products.

Overall, 100 percent of respondents were satisfied with PROACTIS' performance as a partner, as measured by the provider's helpfulness, responsiveness and dedication to expanding their internal team's sourcing capabilities.

80 percent also indicated they were very likely to recommend PROACTIS to peers (with the other 20 percent saying they were likely to recommend) and

Over half of all respondents deemed the provider's quick response times, solution's ease of use and product adaptability as outstanding.

"There's incredible opportunity to eliminate waste and get more value out of the entire sourcing process. To achieve great results, procurement teams need the right combination of best-in-class technology, people, resources and expertise, which is where PROACTIS can add unparalleled value," said Simon Dadswell, group marketing director at PROACTIS. "Our mission is to help procurement organizations achieve game-changing results. The satisfaction scores are a great testament to the positive outcomes we have been able to generate in partnership with our customers, and the value of the tools, resources and knowledge we provide."

