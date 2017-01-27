Probabilities Fund Rated a 3-Star Ranking from Morningstar for its Liquid Alt Long-Short Equity Strategy

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - The Probabilities Fund Class I (MUTF: PROTX) was rated a 3-star ranking out of 167 funds in the Morningstar Long-Short Equity category based on their Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return scores for the 3 years ended 12/31/2016.

Founder and Chief Investment Officer Joseph B. Childrey said: "We are pleased to be recognized by Morningstar for our achievement. As a liquid alternative we attempt to add value to an investor's portfolio in the long term by choosing to be in and out of the markets when we see opportunities and risks based on seasonal, political and market-driven factors."

Founded in 2007, Probabilities Fund Management LLC offers its tactical investment strategies based on seasonal trends and patterns to investors via multiple share classes of the Probabilities Fund, a Variable Insurance Trust ("VIT"), Separately Managed Accounts ("SMA"), Unified Managed Accounts ("UMA") and retirement account and other managed account platforms.

For more information, please visit www.ProbabilitiesFundManagement.com.

Important disclosures:

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Probabilities Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by contacting your financial advisor, or by calling 1-800-519-0438. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Probabilities Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Probabilities Fund Management, LLC and Northern Lights Distributors are not affiliated.

Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating™ based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance (including the effects of sales charges, loads, and redemption fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10%, the next 22.5%, 35%, 22.5%, and bottom 10% receive 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 star, respectively. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.

© Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied of distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance, ratings and ranking are no guarantee of future results and are just three forms of performance measurement.



Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Ratings and rankings are only one form of performance measurements.

Mutual Funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal.

ETFs are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, your cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in the ETFs and may be higher than other mutual funds that invest directly in stocks and bonds. Each ETF is subject to specific risks, depending on its investments. Leveraged ETFs employ leverage, which magnifies the changes in the value of the Leveraged ETFs, which could result in significant losses to the Fund. The Fund invests in Leveraged ETFs in an effort to deliver daily performance at twice the rate of the underlying index and if held over long periods of time, particularly in volatile markets, the ETFs may not achieve their objective and may, in fact, perform contrary to expectations. Inverse ETFs are designed to rise in price when stock prices are falling. Inverse ETFs tend to limit the Fund's participation in overall market-wide gains. Accordingly, their performance over longer terms can perform very differently than underlying assets and benchmarks, and volatile markets can amplify this effect.

The adviser's judgments about the attractiveness, value and potential appreciation of particular security or derivative in which the Fund invests or sells short may prove to be incorrect and may not produce the desired results.

Equity prices can fall rapidly in response to developments affecting a specific company or industry, or to changing economic, political or market conditions. A higher portfolio turnover may result in higher transactional and brokerage costs.