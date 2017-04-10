ProBility Media Corp. Appoints Billy Smith to the Newly Created Vocational Advisory Board

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - ProBility Media Corp. ( OTCQB : PBYA), an education technology (EdTech) company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, today announces that it has appointed William (Billy) Smith, Jr., crane and rigging industry veteran, to our newly created vocational advisory board.

William ("Billy") Smith, Jr. serves as a Commissioner for the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators and also holds the position of Executive Vice President of NBIS Claims and Risk Management which provides crane and rigging insurance. Billy brings more than 30 years of experience in the crane, rigging, and construction industry from labor, management, government, and insurance perspectives. Much of his career has been focused on safety issues and training on safe work practices.

"We are delighted and incredibly fortunate to have Billy, with his incredible resume, on our team," stated Evan Levine and Noah Davis, Executive Management at ProBility. "Billy is a thought and opinion leader who will be an incredible enhancement to our efforts to build out our crane training business. For his entire career, Billy has put safety first and its ProBility's goal to offer high quality training, making safety paramount, to the entire industry."

"I am incredibly excited to join the ProBility team. ProBility has aggressive ambitions with a broad scope of expertise in a multitude of skilled trades and I believe that my vast relationships and experience can bring some amazing business opportunities to the Company," stated Billy Smith. "I am a huge proponent of safe training and I believe that ProBility will be the formidable company offering safe and high quality training material for multiple industries."

At Nations Builders Insurance Services (NBIS), Risk Services, Billy helps prevent losses through education, training, risk management transfer, and accident investigation for more than 1,000 crane, rigging, and heavy haul customers. At NBIS he and his team developed a "Risk Management Support System" for all NBIS-insured customers that educates and provides loss-control measures ranging from contract management (risk transfer), to safety, regulatory, and industry standards compliance, to case studies and claim management (accident investigation).

He started his career working as a journeyman crane and heavy equipment operator. He then worked as a lobbyist and business agent representing the construction industry, a director of safety and training at IOUE's national headquarters in Washington DC, a corporate safety manager at Maxim Crane Works, and as a U.S. Department of Labor OSHA compliance specialist.

In addition to serving as an NCCCO Commissioner and Alternate Commissioner as well as on many NCCCO committees and task forces, during his career he's also participated on numerous other safety-related advisory groups, including ASME B30, ASSE A-10, C-DAC, OSHA's ACCSH, and the SC&RA Crane and Rigging Safety Committee.

The newly created ProBility Vocations Advisory Board will be comprised of veteran executives in a multitude of trades. The Board will contribute their expertise by advising the Company concerning developments in vocational training and the potential of such developments as a basis for forming Company strategy or with respect to their impact on the business of the Company, advising the Company concerning publicly known trends in training, certifications, standards developments and training technology of unions, contractors, universities, institutes, or companies in the construction and related fields which may be of utility to the Company and recommending persons who might be appropriate as consultants or training staff for the Company, recommending persons who might be appropriate as consultants or training staff for the Company.

