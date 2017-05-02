ProBility Media Corp. Expands Distribution with New 2017 Electrician Exam Preparation Series

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - ProBility Media Corp. ( OTCQB : PBYA), an education technology (EdTech) company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, today announces that its publishing arm, Brown Technical Publications, has achieved an industry first with the release of its 2017 electrician training materials series for both journeyman and master's electrician exam preparation programs.

"We are the first publisher to release both a journeyman and master's related course individualized to over 38 states," stated Noah Davis, President and COO at ProBility. "Brown Technical Publications now publishes and distributes over 180 titles in seven different trade categories including electrical, pipe fitting, sheet metal, instrumentation, crane, rigging and HVAC. Distribution and sales of our published materials have grown by over 50 percent each quarter since inception of our publishing arm, and we will be releasing additional materials for a larger selection of industries."

Available at www.BrownPublications.com, the new releases include:

2017 Master Electricians Exam Questions and Study Guide

2017 Journeyman Electricians Exam Questions and Study Guide

2017 Practical Calculations for Electricians

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an EdTech company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades. Through its divisions Brown Technical Media Corp., Brown Technical Publications Inc., Brown Book Shop, Inc., National Electrical Wholesale Providers, One Exam Prep, LLC, and its partnership with Globalsim Inc., ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the skilled trades training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials and preparing the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the tradesman to the small business to the enterprise level corporation.

For more information, visit http://www.ProBilityMedia.com

